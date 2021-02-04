Pune, India, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global calcium hydroxide market is set to gain traction from its increasing commercial manufacturing. It is formed when calcium oxide and water react together. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming study, titled, “Calcium Hydroxide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Industrial, Food, Other), By Application (Water & Sewage Treatment (including industrial water), Construction, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverages, Others), Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that calcium hydroxide is a significant derivative of calcium oxide (lime).

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the global economy. Many calcium hydroxide manufacturing companies have shut down their manufacturing facilities because of reduced workforce and disturbance in supply networks. We are delivering authentic market research reports that would help you to adopt several strategies and regain business confidence.





What Does This Report Include?

The research report of the calcium hydroxide industry contains an elaborate study of numerous regions and countries. It was developed by our team of skilled analysts after studying and observing various factors that determine regional growth, such as political, technological, social, economic, and environmental status of the region. The competitive landscape section was developed to aid you better understand the partnerships that key players are focusing on to compete globally.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand from the Construction Industry to Propel Growth

Calcium Hydroxide is easily available across the globe. It is very effective and is cheaper, compared to other such chemicals. Though its can be applied in multiple industries, the usage varies from region to region. In Latin America, for instance, calcium hydroxide is majorly used by the food and beverages industry, whereas in North America, it is utilized for water treatment purposes. In addition to that, its increasing usage in the construction industry would propel the calcium hydroxide market growth in the near future. However, the rising availability of various substitutes of calcium hydroxide, such as magnesium hydroxide and sodium hydroxide may obstruct growth.





Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Backed by Major Contributions of China

Geographically, Asia Pacific holds the largest calcium hydroxide market share presently. China is considered to be the major contributor to this growth as the country exhibits more than 50% of the demand for the product. In Europe, the growth is likely to be moderate on account of the ongoing developments in Western Europe.





Competitive Landscape-

Mergers & Acquisitions — Significant Strategy of Key Companies

The global market houses numerous prominent manufacturers that are striving persistently to gain a competitive edge. They are mainly focusing on the merger and acquisition strategy to co-develop new products to fulfil the high demand for calcium hydroxide globally.





List of all the reputed calcium hydroxide manufacturers operating in the global market:

CARMEUSE

Graymont

Birch Chemicals

Hydrite Chemical

Lhoist Group

Mississippi Lime

Nordkalk Corporation

Chu Shin Chemical Corporation Limited

Kalkfabrik Netstal

Calcinor

Sigma Minerals Ltd.

Graima Calcium Products Pvt. Ltd.

Other key market players





Below are the two latest industry developments:

February 2019 : Carmeuse Lime & Stone acquired Kentucky-based Yager Materials. This acquisition will be beneficial for Carmeuse’s long-term vision and strategy. Yager is a well-managed company with an excellent workforce. It will help the former to fit with its existing network.

: Carmeuse Lime & Stone acquired Kentucky-based Yager Materials. This acquisition will be beneficial for Carmeuse’s long-term vision and strategy. Yager is a well-managed company with an excellent workforce. It will help the former to fit with its existing network. January 2018: Hydrite Chemical Co. acquired Organic Defoamer Group (ODG) to provide a better service to its customers in a wide range of industries, such as water treatment, mining, fermentation, grain processing, sugar, and food items.





