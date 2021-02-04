New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957288/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.6% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 6-60 GHz segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$515.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$725.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$725.6 Million by the year 2027.



>60 GHz Segment Corners a 24.2% Share in 2020



In the global >60 GHz segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$339.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$894.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$494.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Custom MMIC

DBwave Technologies LLC

Infineon Technologies AG

L3 Narda-Miteq

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Sage Millimeter, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Teledyne Microwave Solutions

Texas Instruments, Inc.

WanTcom, Inc.







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



