MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank today announced a series of senior executive appointments to help drive a renewed strategic direction for the Bank with a focus on simplifying processes and enhancing digital capabilities, further engaging and empowering the bank’s team members, and creating a more customer-centric culture.



Sébastien Bélair has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, based in the Montreal head office. Sébastien previously spent 22 years at National Bank of Canada, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Retail Banking Operations, Strategy and Transformation.

In this new role, Bélair will drive the Bank’s strategy of engaging and empowering employees to work collaboratively as One Team. His focus will be on building high-performing teams in an inclusive workplace where employees feel both inspired and proud to work.

Yves Denomme will join the Bank as Executive Vice President, Operations. This is a new role that will be established following the retirement of Deborah Rose as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer on February 12, 2021. The Bank’s Operations and Technology units will be separated and Denomme will oversee the Corporate Logistics and Operations teams as he executes a mandate to reduce complexity, improve and streamline customer processes and drive cost optimization across the Bank.

Before joining the Bank, Denomme served as Senior Vice President of Registries at Teranet, where he oversaw partnerships with government to deliver essential services, while pursuing a growth and innovation mandate in the real estate and property market. Previously, he spent 16 years with D+H, a global Fintech leader.

Adam Swinemar has joined the Bank as the new Senior Vice President, Digital Banking. Swinemar will lead digital strategy across Personal and Commercial Banking, including day-to-day business operations of the digital channels, and will develop and oversee strategic digital initiatives to simplify and improve the customer experience, and create operational efficiencies. He and his team will also spearhead the Bank’s digital adoption priorities and drive customer centricity across the Bank’s digital offerings, products and services.

Swinemar has more than 20 years of digital experience in telecommunications, e-business, and financial services and most recently served as Vice President, Digital and Customer Experience (Business) at Scotiabank.

“We are pleased to welcome three key new members to our leadership team. Each brings a wide range of experience in financial services, a track record of successful business transformation and a client-first mindset. We look forward to the fresh perspective and expertise they will bring to Laurentian Bank,” said Rania Llewellyn, President & CEO.

Swinemar and Bélair assumed their roles on February 1, 2021, while Denomme’s appointment is effective February 22.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

