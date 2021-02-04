Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Wireless Holter Monitor Market will grow with a CAGR value of 18.5 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. Rising prevalence and incidence of atrial fibrillation, increasing geriatric patient population, high incidence of cardiovascular disorders witnessed in developing nations, rising demand for real-time bedside wearable monitors, and increasing awareness and need for lower false-positive results for pre and post-surgical plans by doctors will help the market grow rapidly.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Wireless Holter Monitor Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-wireless-holter-monitor-market-2684
Key Market Insights
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-wireless-holter-monitor-market-2684
Type of Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/
Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238
Global Market Estimates
Mumbai, INDIA
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238
GME_18x18.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: