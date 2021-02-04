New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Loop Calibrators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957286/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Third-Party Service Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$96 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-House Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Loop Calibrators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 68
