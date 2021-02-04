AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.



Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the year 2020 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the year 2020 – EUR 52.3 million (the year 2019 – EUR 54.8 million);

• Profit before tax for the year 2020 – EUR 14.6 million (the year 2019 – EUR 13.9 million);

• Net profit for the year 2020 – EUR 18.1 million (the year 2019 – EUR 11.8 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2020 amounted to EUR 26.0 million, an increase of 6.9% in comparison with the year 2019 (EUR 24.3 million).

