New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Long-term Care Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957285/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020-2027. EHR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$11.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the eMAR segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Long-term Care Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.
Payroll Management Segment to Record 13.6% CAGR
In the global Payroll Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957285/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Long-term Care Software Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Long-term Care Software Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Long-term Care Software Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: EHR (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: EHR (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: eMAR (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: eMAR (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Payroll Management (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Payroll Management (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Nursing Homes (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Nursing Homes (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Home Health Agencies (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Home Health Agencies (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Assisted Living Facilities (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: Assisted Living Facilities (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Long-term Care Software Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Long-term Care Software Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 16: United States Long-term Care Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: United States Long-term Care Software Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Long-term Care Software Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Long-term Care Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Long-term Care Software Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027
Table 21: Canadian Long-term Care Software Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Canadian Long-term Care Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japanese Market for Long-term Care Software: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: Japanese Long-term Care Software Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Long-term
Care Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Long-term Care Software Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 27: Chinese Long-term Care Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: Chinese Long-term Care Software Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Chinese Demand for Long-term Care Software in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Chinese Long-term Care Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Long-term Care Software Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Long-term Care Software Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Long-term Care Software Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Long-term Care Software Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Long-term Care Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: European Long-term Care Software Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 36: European Long-term Care Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Long-term Care Software Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Long-term Care Software Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Long-term Care Software Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 40: French Long-term Care Software Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Long-term Care Software Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: German Long-term Care Software Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Long-term Care Software Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Long-term Care Software Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italian Long-term Care Software Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Italian Long-term Care Software Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Italian Demand for Long-term Care Software in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Italian Long-term Care Software Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Long-term Care Software:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: United Kingdom Long-term Care Software Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Long-term Care Software in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 52: Long-term Care Software Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Long-term Care Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Long-term Care Software Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Long-term Care Software Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Long-term Care Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Long-term Care Software Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Long-term Care Software Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Long-term Care Software Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Long-term Care Software Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Long-term Care Software Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Long-term Care Software Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and
2027
Table 63: Rest of World Long-term Care Software Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 64: Rest of World Long-term Care Software Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957285/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: