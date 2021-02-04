Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 03 February 2021£41.22m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 03 February 2021£41.22m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):52,416,513
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 03 February 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue *78.64p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue *77.75p
  
Ordinary share price 64.00p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(18.61%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 03/02/2021