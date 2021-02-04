Portland, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mutual fund assets industry generated $54.93 trillion in 2019, and is expected to generate $101.2 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, major segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive landscape.

Increase in investment toward mutual fund, convenience & fair pricing, advanced portfolio management services, and implementation of digitalized technologies drive the growth of the global mutual fund assets market. However, volatility in capital market environment and huge expense ratio & sales charges hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in support and new initiatives by governments toward the mutual fund assets present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7297

Covid-19 Scenario:

There have been uncertainties regarding companies’ profitability, economic turbulence, and investors’ ability to repay funds during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, investments into mutual funds have been postponed by personal as well as institutional investors.

The pandemic created the need for policy reforms for long-term growth drivers such as consumption demand improvement, private investments, and export activities.

The demand to acquire mutual fund assets through online platforms increased during the lockdown. Moreover, distribution channels have been offering consultation & information and connecting with investors through online mediums such as websites and apps.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mutual fund assets market based on fund type, distribution channel, investor type, and region.

Based on fund type, the equity funds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the total share, and will continue to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the hybrid & other funds segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquire More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7297

Based on distribution channel, the financial advisors/brokers segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global mutual fund assets market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the direct sellers segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, holding nearly half of the total market, and will maintain its lead position by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7297

Leading players of the global mutual fund assets market analyzed in the research include BlackRock, Inc., Capital Group, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., State Street Corporation, PIMCO, and The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com