Name of issuer: NATIXIS S.A. joint stock company with a share capital of 5,049,522,403.20 euros
Registered under the number B 542 044 524 RCS Paris
Registered Office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France - 75013 Paris
|Information relating to the total number total of voting rights and of shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the French Financial Markets Supervision Authority (AMF) General Regulations.
| Date
|Number of shares composing current share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|
January 31, 2021
|
3,155,951,502
|
Gross total: 3,155,951,502
Net total*: 3,152,608,507
* Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)
The €5,049,522,403.20 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer on
July 28, 2020.
Note: This translation is for information purposes only. In case of inconsistencies between the French version and the English version of this document, the French version shall prevail
Attachment
NATIXIS
Paris, FRANCE
Natixis_monthly_information_equity_distribution_20210131FILE URL | Copy the link below
NATIXIS LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: