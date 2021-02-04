Name of issuer: NATIXIS S.A. joint stock company with a share capital of 5,049,522,403.20 euros
Registered under the number B 542 044 524 RCS Paris
Registered Office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France - 75013 Paris

Information relating to the total number total of voting rights and of shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the French Financial Markets Supervision Authority (AMF) General Regulations.


 Date

 		Number of shares composing current share capitalTotal number of voting rights
 

January 31, 2021

 

 

 

 		 

3,155,951,502		 

Gross total: 3,155,951,502

 

Net total*: 3,152,608,507

 

 * Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)

The €5,049,522,403.20 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer on
July 28, 2020.

