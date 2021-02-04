The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) board of directors has named Patrick Mahoney as chief executive officer. With more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and strategic development, he will oversee the organization’s four Club sites serving over 1,800 youth and families in Los Angeles County and lead the Clubs' strategic direction, business operations, program development, brand reputation, talent recruitment, fundraising efforts, and stakeholder engagement.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) board of directors has named Patrick Mahoney as chief executive officer. With more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and strategic development, he will oversee the organization’s four Club sites serving over 1,800 youth and families in Los Angeles County and lead the Clubs' strategic direction, business operations, program development, brand reputation, talent recruitment, fundraising efforts, and stakeholder engagement.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles (BGCMLA) announced today the board of directors has named Patrick Mahoney as chief executive officer, effective January 25, 2021. Mahoney has over 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and strategic development, and most recently served as director of organizational development for Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), where he oversaw the function in the Los Angeles, San Diego and Arizona markets. During his tenure with BGCA, he also served as a founding member of the organization’s national Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.



“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Mahoney as our new chief executive officer,” said Karen E. Pointer, chair of the board of directors. We have had the pleasure and privilege of working with Patrick over the past few years through his leadership role at Boys & Girls Clubs of America and we are confident in his ability to lead our organization. We look forward to the many ways in which his talent, experience, and passion for serving youth will create a lasting impact for the kids and community we serve.”

Mahoney began his management career in market research and consulting, helping guide major telecom companies on their expansion into media, which led to an executive role at Disney/ABC TV. Prior to joining Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2018, Mahoney served for six years as president of Charity Brands, a consultancy that worked on sustainable philanthropy with global clients including Deloitte, Direct Relief and The United Nations Foundation.



“I am honored to join Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles and look forward to continuing to leverage my experience to help create more equitable, positive outcomes for all youth in Los Angeles,” says Mahoney. “Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles has an experienced team dedicated to excellence, and together, we will do whatever it takes to build great futures for our youth.”

As chief executive officer, Mahoney will oversee the organization’s four Club sites serving over 1,800 youth and families in Los Angeles County. He will be responsible for leading the organization’s strategic direction, business operations, program development, brand reputation, talent recruitment, fundraising efforts, and stakeholder engagement. He will also serve as the organization’s primary ambassador and lead communicator.

Mahoney graduated from Boston College with a bachelor’s degree and holds certificates in diversity and inclusion from Cornell University and organizational development from DePaul University.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, visit www.bgcmla.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles was founded in December 2015 as a scalable and sustainable solution to reversing the opportunity crises facing some of the most vulnerable children in the neediest neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The four Clubs are: Bell Gardens, Challengers, Jordan Downs and Watts Willowbrook. BGCMLA is a safe, stable place that ensures physical and emotional safety while discouraging crime in our local communities. BGCMLA is designed to increase programmatic offerings and serve a greater number of youth in the areas of Los Angeles most in need of its services. Our mission is fulfilled by offering nationally recognized, research-based programs and activities in three core areas: Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship, and Healthy Lifestyles. We believe in empowering youth to explore a future with endless possibilities by offering creative programming, such as new approaches to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) created in collaboration with our community partners. To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles, visit www.bgcmla.org or follow on social media via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Washington

VP of Development & Marketing

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles

213-628-3673

info@bgcmla.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12d619a8-ad99-4b36-807c-e1eb3d1e17e9



