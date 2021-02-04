Arlington, Va., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from IMPAQ, an affiliate of the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present during several sessions at AcademyHealth’s 2021 Virtual Health Datapalooza and National Health Policy Conference, February 16-18, 2020. AcademyHealth is a leading national organization serving the fields of health services and policy research and the professionals who produce and use it. IMPAQ Health staff will contribute to a total of 12 presentations on a variety of topics, including:

Confronting Racism and Inequities in Health;

The New Federalism: State and Local Actions in the Era of COVID;

Innovation and Analytics to Inform Policy and Health System Choices;

Developing Real Public Trust in Institutions; and

Ethical Responsibility of Health Systems: What Role for Transparency, Efficiency, and Capacity.

Sessions featuring IMPAQ presentations are listed below, and can be found on the AcademyHealth’s conference website via the online searchable program.

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST

Session theme: Confronting Racism and Inequities in Health

Poster: Examining Food Access Challenges During COVID-19 with the Food Access Index

IMPAQ Presenter: Vincent Chan

IMPAQ Authors: Jen Pooler, Vincent Chan and Kevin Schott

Rapid Fire: Food Insecurity Among the Sexual Minority Population

IMPAQ Presenter: Surakshya Karki

IMPAQ Authors: Surakshya Karki, Paula Mian, Zachary Miller, Jennifer Pooler and Mithuna Srinivansan

Poster: Evaluation of Race/Ethnicity, Sex and Special Population Data in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

IMPAQ Presenter: Thiyagu Rajakannan

IMPAQ Authors: Thiyagu Rajakannan, Emily Bass and Ilene Harris

3:15 – 3:30 p.m. EST

Session theme: Innovation and Analytics to Inform Policy and Health System Choices

Rapid Fire: Machine Learning Analysis of Nursing Home Characteristics and Effects on COVID-19 Incidence

IMPAQ Presenter/Author: Mason Miller

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST

Session theme: Ethical Responsibility of Health Systems: What Role for Transparency, Efficiency, and Capacity



Poster: Telehealth Tweets: Public Perceptions Informing Telehealth Policy after COVID-19

IMPAQ Presenter: Olivia Bundschuh

IMPAQ Authors: Olivia Bundschuh, Emily Baranski, Stevland Sonnier and Kevin Van Dyke

Poster: Challenges and Opportunities in Enforcing Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment Parity

IMPAQ Presenter: Charles Patton

IMPAQ Authors: Charlie Patton and Elizabeth Schoyer

Poster: Effectiveness of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses and Physicians: An Umbrella Review

IMPAQ Presenter: Siying Liu

IMPAQ Authors: Siying Liu, Bo Feng, and Brandon Hesgrove

Session theme: The New Federalism: State and Local Actions in the Era of COVID

Poster: COVID-19 Prevalance and Mortality Rates in Primary Care Health Provider Shortage Areas

IMPAQ Presenter: Maryann Deyling

IMPAQ Authors: Mithuna Srinivasan, Paula Mian, Priya Chatterjee, Angshuman Gooptu and Melissa Hafner

Session theme: Developing Real Public Trust in Institutions

Poster: Stopping the Spread: Integrating Community Health Workers into COVID-19 Response Efforts

IMPAQ Presenter: Anita Makkenchery

IMPAQ Authors: Anita Makkenchery and Brandy Farrar

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. EST

Session theme: Confronting Racism and Inequities in Health Rapid Fire Session: Structural Racism - Social Determinants of Health Focus



Rapid Fire: Visualizing Opportunities and Disparities with the SDoH Action Tool

IMPAQ Presenter: Sydney Lufsey

IMPAQ Authors: Sydney Lufsey and Ann-Marie Akiwumi

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. EST

Session theme: Innovation and Analytics to Inform Policy and Health System Choices

Panel: SDoH Insight and Action: Data Viz to Improve Population Health & Health Equity

IMPAQ Presenter: Alberto Ortega-Hinojosa

IMPAQ Authors: Alberto Ortega Hinojosa and Emily Baranski

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. EST

Session theme: The New Federalism Rapid Fire Session: Exploring the Impact of State Policy Changes During COVID-19 on Reimbursement, Long-term Care, and Telehealth

Rapid Fire: Variation in Rural States' Adoption of Telehealth Commercial Payer Policies During COVID-19

IMPAQ Presenter/Author: Stevland Sonnier

