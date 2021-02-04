Arlington, Va., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from IMPAQ, an affiliate of the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present during several sessions at AcademyHealth’s 2021 Virtual Health Datapalooza and National Health Policy Conference, February 16-18, 2020. AcademyHealth is a leading national organization serving the fields of health services and policy research and the professionals who produce and use it. IMPAQ Health staff will contribute to a total of 12 presentations on a variety of topics, including:
Sessions featuring IMPAQ presentations are listed below, and can be found on the AcademyHealth’s conference website via the online searchable program.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST
Session theme: Confronting Racism and Inequities in Health
Poster: Examining Food Access Challenges During COVID-19 with the Food Access Index
IMPAQ Presenter: Vincent Chan
IMPAQ Authors: Jen Pooler, Vincent Chan and Kevin Schott
Rapid Fire: Food Insecurity Among the Sexual Minority Population
IMPAQ Presenter: Surakshya Karki
IMPAQ Authors: Surakshya Karki, Paula Mian, Zachary Miller, Jennifer Pooler and Mithuna Srinivansan
Poster: Evaluation of Race/Ethnicity, Sex and Special Population Data in COVID-19 Clinical Trials
IMPAQ Presenter: Thiyagu Rajakannan
IMPAQ Authors: Thiyagu Rajakannan, Emily Bass and Ilene Harris
3:15 – 3:30 p.m. EST
Session theme: Innovation and Analytics to Inform Policy and Health System Choices
Rapid Fire: Machine Learning Analysis of Nursing Home Characteristics and Effects on COVID-19 Incidence
IMPAQ Presenter/Author: Mason Miller
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EST
Session theme: Ethical Responsibility of Health Systems: What Role for Transparency, Efficiency, and Capacity
Poster: Telehealth Tweets: Public Perceptions Informing Telehealth Policy after COVID-19
IMPAQ Presenter: Olivia Bundschuh
IMPAQ Authors: Olivia Bundschuh, Emily Baranski, Stevland Sonnier and Kevin Van Dyke
Poster: Challenges and Opportunities in Enforcing Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment Parity
IMPAQ Presenter: Charles Patton
IMPAQ Authors: Charlie Patton and Elizabeth Schoyer
Poster: Effectiveness of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses and Physicians: An Umbrella Review
IMPAQ Presenter: Siying Liu
IMPAQ Authors: Siying Liu, Bo Feng, and Brandon Hesgrove
Session theme: The New Federalism: State and Local Actions in the Era of COVID
Poster: COVID-19 Prevalance and Mortality Rates in Primary Care Health Provider Shortage Areas
IMPAQ Presenter: Maryann Deyling
IMPAQ Authors: Mithuna Srinivasan, Paula Mian, Priya Chatterjee, Angshuman Gooptu and Melissa Hafner
Session theme: Developing Real Public Trust in Institutions
Poster: Stopping the Spread: Integrating Community Health Workers into COVID-19 Response Efforts
IMPAQ Presenter: Anita Makkenchery
IMPAQ Authors: Anita Makkenchery and Brandy Farrar
2:30 – 3:00 p.m. EST
Session theme: Confronting Racism and Inequities in Health Rapid Fire Session: Structural Racism - Social Determinants of Health Focus
Rapid Fire: Visualizing Opportunities and Disparities with the SDoH Action Tool
IMPAQ Presenter: Sydney Lufsey
IMPAQ Authors: Sydney Lufsey and Ann-Marie Akiwumi
2:30 – 3:30 p.m. EST
Session theme: Innovation and Analytics to Inform Policy and Health System Choices
Panel: SDoH Insight and Action: Data Viz to Improve Population Health & Health Equity
IMPAQ Presenter: Alberto Ortega-Hinojosa
IMPAQ Authors: Alberto Ortega Hinojosa and Emily Baranski
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
12:30 – 1:00 p.m. EST
Session theme: The New Federalism Rapid Fire Session: Exploring the Impact of State Policy Changes During COVID-19 on Reimbursement, Long-term Care, and Telehealth
Rapid Fire: Variation in Rural States' Adoption of Telehealth Commercial Payer Policies During COVID-19
IMPAQ Presenter/Author: Stevland Sonnier
