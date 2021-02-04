4 February 2021

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF PDMR SHAREHOLDING

THE COMPANY'S RESTRICTED SHARE PLAN

2021 Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”) Award





The Company announces that on 3 February 2021, in accordance with the rules of the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (the 'RSP'), the Remuneration Committee granted an award over 4,640 ordinary shares of 1/3 penny each in the share capital of the Company (‘Shares’) to Mark Latham, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility, under the RSP plan.

The award was granted at a price of £6.465 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day).

The release of the RSP award at the date of vesting is dependent upon the participant having:

continued employment; achieved satisfactory personal appraisals during the relevant vesting period; and PayPoint making a pre-tax profit in the financial year immediately prior to vesting.

In addition, the release of the RSP award is subject to a positive assessment of the Company’s performance and delivery against its strategy and plans to justify the level of vesting.

The RSP award may vest (subject to the conditions outlined above) in full after 3 years from the date of grant.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

-end-