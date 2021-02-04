Decatur, Ala., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February is Black History Month and Decatur, Ala. offers plenty of things to see, do and experience to honor African-American heritage and the numerous contributions Black Alabamians have made to the community. Locals and visitors looking to explore this part of Decatur’s history will want to have a copy of Decatur Morgan County Tourism’s brochure, Freedom Pioneers - African American Heritage in Old Town Historic District in hand. From the role of African Americans in the Civil War to the Scottsboro Boys trials and its landmark set of legal cases to follow, the Freedom Pioneers brochure spotlights the pioneers, events and the many landmarks that illustrate the contributions of African-Americans to the city.

The Freedom Pioneers brochure details the history of the city’s historic landmarks and marks the contributions of local African-American citizens who have made significant contributions to the city and the Civil Rights movement including pioneers, medical professionals, business owners, journalists, attorneys, government officials and other leaders. Detailed accounts of the role African-Americans played during the Civil War and the education system, along with significant events such as the Scottsboro Boys trials of the 1930s where two precedent-setting United States Supreme Court cases came out of the trials are highlighted. A section of the brochure is dedicated to local medical professionals, business owners, journalists, attorneys, government officials and other leaders who had an impact on the birth and growth of Old Town Historic District.

Visitors can explore by driving, biking and walking. The brochure contains a handy map to use in mapping out the destinations.

“The Freedom Pioneers brochure is dedicated to the unmentioned and noteworthy African Americans who made countless contributions to our city. With this printed piece, locals and visitors can discover all of the historic African American sites in the Old Town Historic District and learn about the people and places that help shape the city of Decatur,” said Decatur Morgan County President and CEO Danielle Gibson.

A copy of the brochure is available for download at https://www.decaturcvb.org/resources/ or may be requested by calling 256.350.2028 or picked up at the Decatur Morgan County Tourism office located at 719 6th Ave SE in Decatur.

