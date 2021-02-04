Portland, OR, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Western Europe Sterile Gloves Market size was pegged at $1.13 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to garner $2.24 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

Download Detailed COVID-19 Impact Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9264?reqfor=covid



Growing number of end users, advancements in technology, and rise in concerns for safety and hygiene fuel the growth of the Western Europe sterile gloves market. At the same time, high price competition and toxic reaction to certain gloves restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, developing economies and untapped market are projected to offer an array of opportunities for the market players in the approaching time.

Covid-19 scenario-

The demand for sterile gloves have been skyrocketed during the initial phases of the covid-19 outbreak, as gloves play an important role in checking cross transmissions.

In May 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of gloves during food handling, cleaning, gardening, trades, and while in contact with blood, stool, or body fluids, such as saliva, mucus, vomit, and urine which in turn further augmented the demand for sterile gloves.

The sterile gloves product market is segmented on the basis of type and country. Based on type, the market is divided into surgical gloves, examination gloves, and cleanroom gloves. The examination segment accounted for the highest market share with more than half of the Western Europe sterile gloves market share in 2017, and would rule the roost by 2025. Furthermore, the segment is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6 % throughout the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9264



Based on region, the market across Germany held the lion’s share in 2017, with nearly one-fourth of the Western Europe sterile gloves market. On the other hand, France is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2025. Other regions studied in the report include Poland and Italy.

Key market players profiled in the market report include Ansell Limited, Berner International Gmbh, Cardinal Health, Inc, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Meditrade Gmbh, Medline Industries, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit Ag Holding, Shield Scientific, Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Gloves market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Smart Hospitals Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Smart Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Smart Inhalers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Companion Diagnostic Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Orthopedic Surgical Power Tools Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research