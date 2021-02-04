Portland, OR, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oat milk market garnered $360.5 million in 2019, and is projected to generate $995.3 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, major investment pockets, key segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Increase in adoption of vegan diet, availability of diverse plant-based beverages, and rise in prevalence of lactose intolerance and milk allergiesfuel the growth of the global oat milk market. However, lack of permission to plant-based milk in many countries hindersthe market growth. On the other hand, popularity of novel functional beverages and huge potential in the developing countries create new opportunities in the next few years.

Get Detailed Covid 19 Impact on Oat Milk Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7514?reqfor=covid



Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand rose during the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers were inclined to opting foods that would strengthen their immune system. The however, manufacturing activities of oat milk have been hindered as factories were closed down with implementation of the lockdown.

There has been a supply-demand gap as transportation activities were affected during the lockdown in many countries. Furthermore, online channels banned delivery of goods and supermarkets were shut down.

As governments relaxed lockdown restrictions, the production resumed, the supply chain got back on track, and supermarket stores opened. The supply-demand gap is expected to narrow down.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global oat milk market based on source, flavor, distribution channel, and region.

Download Sample Copy Of reports@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7514

By source, the conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2027.

By distribution channel, the supermarket & hypermarket segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global oat milk market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, the online retail segment is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Send Me Purchase Enquire HEre@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7514

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2027.However, Europe accounted for the highest share of the total market, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Major players of the global oat milk market analyzed in the research includeCalifia Farms, LLC, Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (Pacific foods), Hain Celestial (Dream), HP HOOD LLC. (Plant Oat), Danone (Silk), Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Cereal Base Ceba AB (Oatly), Happy Planet Foods Inc., RISE Brewing Co., and Earths Own Food Company.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/