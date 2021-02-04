New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report by Type, by Distribution Channel, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975615/?utm_source=GNW



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



1. The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 54.46 Billion in 2019 to USD 95.01 Billion by the end of 2025.

2. The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow from EUR 48.62 Billion in 2019 to EUR 83.30 Billion by the end of 2025.

3. The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow from GBP 42.67 Billion in 2019 to GBP 74.06 Billion by the end of 2025.

4. The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow from JPY 5,936.77 Billion in 2019 to JPY 10,140.29 Billion by the end of 2025.

5. The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow from AUD 78.35 Billion in 2019 to AUD 137.97 Billion by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Personal Protective Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



"The Respiratory Protection is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Type, the Personal Protective Equipment Market studied across Eye & Face Protection, Foot & Leg Protection, Hands & Arm Protection, Head Protection, Protective Clothing, and Respiratory Protection. The Respiratory Protection commanded the largest size in the Personal Protective Equipment Market in 2019, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Online is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Distribution Channel, the Personal Protective Equipment Market studied across Offline and Online. The Offline further studied across MRO Sales, PPE Specialist, and Wholesalers. The Offline commanded the largest size in the Personal Protective Equipment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Online is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Healthcare is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on End User, the Personal Protective Equipment Market studied across Chemicals, Construction, Firefighting, Food, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Transportation. The Construction commanded the largest size in the Personal Protective Equipment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Healthcare is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



"The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"



Based on Geography, the Personal Protective Equipment Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the Personal Protective Equipment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market including 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber PLC, BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH, Boss Glove, Cigweld Pty Ltd., COFRA S.r.l., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Gateway Safety, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries, Inc., Lindstrom Group, Mallcom (India) Ltd., MSA Safety Incorporated, Oftenrich Holdings Co., Ltd, Pan Taiwan Enterprise Co., Ltd, Polison Corporation, Radians, Inc., Rock Fall (UK) Ltd, Sioen Industries NV, Uvex Safety Group, and W.W. Grainger, Inc..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Personal Protective Equipment Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:

The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market?

