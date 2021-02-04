Deerfield Beach, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A more than $100 million automotive processing facility project for Southeast Toyota Distributors (SET) was completed in Commerce in 2020 after 16 months of construction.

“With major brands and manufacturers locating and expanding each year in our state, Georgia has quickly become an automotive hub for the nation,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “That success is thanks to great companies like Southeast Toyota Distributors doubling down on their commitment to the Peach State. This new, more than $100 million investment will be a game changer for hard working folks in Commerce, and we could not be more grateful. Working together, we will continue to cultivate a business climate, logistics network, and workforce that makes Georgia the leading competitor for automotive manufacturers and suppliers from around the world.”

SET is the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyotas and has been operating in Commerce for over 30 years. They distribute vehicles, parts and accessories to 177 independent Toyota dealerships in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The company also supports dealers through regional sales and marketing, customer service, accessory development and sales, fleet sales, and transportation and logistics.

The new 350,000 square foot complex encompasses 90 acres of the company’s 300-acre site. SET employs 233 associates at the facility who process over 95,000 vehicles annually. Over 88,000 of those vehicles are new Toyotas, which are received by rail and prepped for dealer showrooms in the Southeast region.

Additional amenities added to improve employee work life include a health and wellness center, nature trail, expanded café, and community meeting area. Environmental features included LED lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures, high-mounted glass windows, which harvest daylight, and water retention ponds to promote natural filtration of storm water. JE Dunn was SET's construction partner on the project.

