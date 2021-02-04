WOODSTOCK, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Thom Ryerson has just released his 8th fictional novel, and it’s his first in over five years. Ruby Diamond – A Life In The Rough follows the career of indigenous Canadian rock n’ blues singer Ruby Diamond.



In 1969, at the age of 17, Ruby Diamond became an American sensation with her unique mix of blues driven music combined with the blood curdling rock of Janis Joplin, her heroine. Ruby's whirlwind career took off hard and fast until the excess of the rock star lifestyle caught up with her by the age of twenty-one. This is where her story really began, finding out who she really was and her true purpose on earth.

This fictional biography covers her beginnings as Nadine Saganace, born in 1952 in Northern Ontario, her evolution to becoming Ruby Pearl Diamond, and the trials and tribulations of just getting to the stage at the Woodstock Festival in August 1969. As she discovers, success does not make her life any less challenging or easier. As things spiral out of control, and she crash lands, the second phase of her life is reclaiming just that, her life, getting back to the land and appreciating the simple things. Only then can she begin the second phase of her existence, and the special people in it.

Author Thom Ryerson returns to fiction in a triumphant way.

Ruby Diamond – A Life In The Rough by Thom Ryerson

ISBN 978-1-987940-13-8 (Print)

ISBN 978-1-987940-14-5 (Epub)