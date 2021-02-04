LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to announce that its independent auditor has signed off on and certified the audited financial reports for fiscal years 2018 and 2019. The company is now in possession of these financials.



The audit was performed according to the guidelines set forth by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) auditing standards and by the OTCQB Listing Requirements. The statements were audited by the firm M & K CPAs and cover the fiscal years ending December 31, 2018 and 2019.

“These audited financial statements depict accelerated growth over the periods audited and I can tell you unequivocally that 2020 looks even stronger,” said ISWH Chairman and President Alonzo Pierce. “The audited financial statements demonstrate that our accounting processes and procedures are accurate and efficient and that ISW Holdings has the wherewithal to be successful as a diversified holdings company. We are on pace to post our eighth straight quarter of growth when Q1 concludes on March 31.”

The president of the Houston-based corporation also noted that the certification of the audited financials was the final piece needed for ISWH to complete the uplist process to OTCQB.

“Moving up to the OTCQB platform is important for a growing company such as ISW Holdings as we can move beyond the negative perceptions of being just a pink sheet company,” Pierce said. “The initial OTCQB Disclosure Statement was filed on Tuesday with the issuer compliance department and they were alerted today that the audited financials would be posted this morning. That completes our package of requirements and we look forward to being listed as an OTCQB ticker no later than early March.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Company Contact:

info@ISWHoldings.com