Manufacturing of an ADC therapeutic is known to be a capital intensive and technically demanding process. As a result, outsourcing has emerged as a viable business strategy in this domain. It is estimated that, presently, 70-80% of ADC manufacturing operations are outsourced, and the trend is likely to persist in the coming years, as well. Moreover, even the leading players in this domain leverage the services of contract manufacturers for supply of one or more components of their respective ADC products / product candidates.

Key Market Insights

Presently around 35 organizations claim to offer contract manufacturing services for ADCs

The market landscape is fragmented, featuring a mix of small, mid-sized and large players. It is worth mentioning that more than 45% of CMOs mentioned in the report, claim to be one-stop-shops, providing end-to-end services for ADC manufacturing.

Several expansion initiatives were undertaken by service providers, between 2012 and 2020

Around 70% of such initiatives were focused on expanding capabilities related to the development, manufacturing and / or fill / finish of ADCs. Around 50% of the total number of capacity expansions mentioned in the report were carried out by companies based in Europe.

Several partnerships have been established in this domain, since 2012

Majority of the deals related to ADC therapeutics, were inked in the year 2016 and 2017. A large proportion (~25%) of the partnerships were related to the manufacturing of ADCs, followed by product development (20%) and research agreements (17%).

Around 85% of the available ADC manufacturing capacity belongs to large firms

The installed global capacity for manufacturing of ADCs is estimated to be around 40 kgs. Around 55% of the overall capacity is presently available in the facilities of companies that are based in Europe.

Till date, ~550 clinical trials, evaluating various ADC therapeutics, have been registered

Over 1 million patients have been enrolled, so far, in these trials. More than 60% of the trials captured in the report are focused on evaluating auristatin and maytansinoid based conjugates. In terms of number of registered trials, the US and Spain emerged as the leading geographies.

Demand for ADC therapeutics is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 17%, during 2020-2030

With nine approved products and a robust pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates, the demand for ADCs is likely to grow to over 1,000 kgs by 2030, with 80% driven by the commercially available products.

By 2030, over 90% of the contract service revenues are expected to come in from projects involving IgG1 based ADCs

At present, more than 70% of revenues are generated from outsourced, commercial-scale manufacturing projects; this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well. In 2030, the majority market share, in terms of service revenues, is expected to come in from projects involving ADCs with SMCC and VC linkers.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading ADC contract manufacturers in the world?

Where are most of the ADC manufacturing facilities located?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the factors that are determine whether ADC manufacturing should be done in-house or outsourced?

What is the distribution of cost across various steps of the ADC manufacturing process?

What is available ADC manufacturing capacity in the world?

What is the current, global demand for ADCs?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD ~3 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the ADC contract market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Phase of Development Commercial Phase III Phase II Phase I



Type of Component Manufacturing Antibody manufacturing HPAPI / Cytotoxic Payload and Linker Manufacturing Conjugation Fill / Finish



Target Indications Solid Tumors Hematological Malignancies Others



Type of Payload Used Maytansinoid Auristatin Campothecin PBD Others



Type of Linker Used SMCC VC Hydrazone Linker MC Peptide Linker SPDB Others



Type of Antibody Origin Humanized Chimeric Murine Human Others



Type of Antibody Isotype IgG1 IgG4 IgG2



Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the demand for ADC therapeutics is likely to increase by two-three folds in the next ten years. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Aldo Braca (Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

Christian Rohlff (Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Oxford BioTherapeutics)

John Burt (ex-Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)

Sasha Koniev (Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Syndivia)

Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma)

Wouter Verhoeven (Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics)

Toshimitsu Uenaka (Executive Director, Eisai) and Takashi Owa (Chief Innovation Officer, Eisai)

Anthony DeBoer (Director, Business Development, Synaffix)

Christian Bailly (ex-Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre)

David Cunningham (Director Corporate Development, Goodwin Biotechnology)

Jennifer L. Mitcham (Director, Business Development, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (ex-Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)

Laurent Ducry (ex-Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)

Mark Wright (ex-Site Head, Piramal Pharma Solutions)

Zhala Tawfiq (Associate Scientist, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services)

Anonymous (Director, Business Development, Leading CMO)

Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO)

The research features profiles of contract manufacturers that offer conjugation services at the commercial scale (listed below), including a brief overview of the company, its financial information, its ADC manufacturing capabilities, location of facilities, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

ADC Biotechnology

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

BOC Sciences

BSP Pharmaceuticals

CARBOGEN AMCIS

Cerbios-Pharma

Creative Biolabs

Goodwin Biotechnology

Lonza

MabPlex

Millipore Sigma

Novasep

Pierre Fabre

Piramal Pharma Solutions

WuXi Biologics

