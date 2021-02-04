Tualatin, OR, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iGrafx a leading provider of Business Transformation solutions, is excited to share that they were named a Customers’ Choice in the January 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Business Process Analysis (EBPA) for both the category of Mid-Market Enterprises ($50m-$1B) and for the EMEA region. Gartner defines the EBPA as solutions that help enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders transform and improve business performance and outcomes, through business and process modeling.

“We believe that being named a 2021 Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Business Process Analysis in the category of Mid-Market Enterprises ($50m-$1B) and in the EMEA region represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it,” said Robert Thacker, Global Director of Product Marketing, iGrafx “We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”

About Gartner Peer Insights:



Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.





About iGrafx:



iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything. They deliver business transformation software that turns your processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. Their Business Transformation Platform gives power to your Process Knowledge by providing with the most collaborative & comprehensive platform for process discovery & analysis, RPA & workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more. Our solutions are available as SaaS and private cloud deployment and are the most scalable, currently supporting the largest, global enterprises with over 100k users. www.igrafx.com

Christina Dieckmeyer iGrafx 503-404-6050 christina.dieckmeyer@igrafx.com