After significant growth and Degreed Career Mobility product launch, Degreed is recognised in the Strategic Challengers Zone of the Fosway 9-Grid™



PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Degreed, the workforce upskilling platform, has been included in the Strategic Challenger Zone of the 2021 Fosway 9-GridTM for Learning Systems following another period of strong growth and innovation which included a $32 million funding round, the launch of Degreed Career Mobility, and further investment in Degreed’s data science and machine learning infrastructure.

Degreed is the upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. Client growth in Europe includes Unilever, NovoNordisk, Bayer and KPMG. Through Degreed, all skill development is tracked in one easy-to-use skill profile that captures knowledge built through formal and informal learning - articles, books, TED Talks, podcasts and learning on-the-job - as well as collaborative and on-the-job experiences. People managers can use this information to understand their team’s skills and skill gaps, determine future skill needs, and, through Degreed Career Mobility, mobilise workers onto tasks, projects and assignments that align with their skills and aspirations.

“Learning can become one of your most important levers for transformation and change,” said Noah Rabinowitz, Chief Learning Officer at Intel . “With the amount of change we’ve had this year, we didn’t always have that many ways to deal with it—so we have to learn our way out of the problem. And organizations that learn the best as they’re going through so much change are the ones that are going to win.”

The Fosway 9-GridTM is a five-dimensional model that helps corporate buyers of Next Gen HR, talent and learning solutions understand the relative position of providers in a particular learning or talent system market. It is the only European-centric analysis available to EMEA-based buyers. It assesses vendors on five critical factors: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectories.

Todd Tauber, VP of Product Marketing at Degreed said, “Degreed’s position within the Strategic Challengers Zone is testament to the huge behind-the-scenes effort the team has put in over the past 12 to 18 months. Not only have we improved our LXP user-experience, recommendations, and insights based on feedback from our customers and the market, but we have also launched Degreed Career Mobility to help organisations improve their internal mobility and skills utilisation. And with further developments around our skills analytics in the pipeline, Degreed is positioned to help CHROs and CLOs to effective upskill, retain, and redeploy their people.”

“The learning market has evolved rapidly, and the Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated key changes – both in the business criticality of learning systems, but also highlighting the strategic importance of skills in an increasingly volatile and dynamic work environment”, said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway, “Degreed’s transition from Core Challenger to Strategic Challenger is a key moment, reflecting both their rate of innovation and maturity of their offering, but also significant growth in their influence and investment in the EMEA market.”

