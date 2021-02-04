REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT ON 25 TO 28 JANUARY 2021 AS PART OF A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Issy les Moulineaux, February 4th, 2021

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the shareholders’ general meeting held on 12 January 2021.

These shares have been acquired to honour obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume Weighted average purchase price (euros) Market (number of shares) 25/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 56438 73,6156 XPAR 25/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 18000 73,6666 CEUX 25/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 6062 73,6667 TQEX 26/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 9295 74,5289 XPAR 26/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1485 74,6236 CEUX 26/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 735 74,6160 TQEX 27/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 24011 74,7135 XPAR 27/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 6348 74,7146 CEUX 27/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 3144 74,7082 TQEX 28/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 18527 74,3490 XPAR 28/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 4743 74,3777 CEUX 28/01/2021 969500LCBOG12HXPYM84 FR0000121220 1212 74,4288 TQEX



Total 150,000

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (information available only in French) ( https://www.sodexo.com/fr/home/finance/regulated-information/share-buybacks.html ).

