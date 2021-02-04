Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has promoted Michelle Robey as Vice President of Marketing. She has served as FCS Director of Marketing & Communications since 2019. In this newly created senior leadership role, Robey directs all marketing and communications strategies and activities to strengthen the FCS brand and support the company’s long-term growth initiatives. She oversees branding, advertising, media and employee relations, and creative services for the statewide oncology practice.

“Michelle is a skilled and talented marketing communications professional with over 25 years of leadership experience in both healthcare and agency settings,” said FCS CEO Nathan H. Walcker. “Since joining FCS, she has devised and implemented numerous impactful external and internal initiatives and campaigns.”

FCS Chief Administrative Officer Joyce Nelson added, “Our selection committee enthusiastically concurred that Michelle is ideally suited to leading our efforts in this rapidly changing industry.”

Previously, Robey served for five years as Director of Marketing for AdventHealth Tampa and as Vice President of the Healthcare Provider Team with Hill & Knowlton Strategies in Tampa, and held progressive leadership positions with Humana Inc. and Norton Healthcare Inc. in Louisville, KY.

She holds a B.A. in Mass Communications and Political Science from Purdue University. Her numerous industry awards have included recognition from the American Marketing Association and from Healthcare Marketing Report. Michelle has served as an advisory board member for the University Area Community Development Center in Tampa.

