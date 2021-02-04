NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC)



VG Acquisition has agreed to merge with 23andMe. Under the proposed transaction, VG shareholders will own only 11% of the combined company.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VCVC)



10X Capital has agreed to merge with REE Automotive. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of 10X will own only 5.6% of the combined company.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTOC)



FTAC Olympus has agreed to merge with Payoneer Inc. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of FTAC will retain only 19.2% of the combined company.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR)



Dragoneer Growth has agreed to merge with CCC Information Services. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Dragoneer will retain only 10.5% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245