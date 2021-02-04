SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab , the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, today announced that it has successfully obtained the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II and SOC 3 Type II reports for GitLab.com.



The findings affirm that GitLab meets the SOC 2 and SOC 3 standards relative to the Security Trust Services Principle and Criteria. These certifications, among the company’s extensive list of security capabilities, is why GitLab is a pioneer in the emerging market of DevOps platforms.

An independent, external third-party firm has audited GitLab’s current security control objectives, activities, and operating effectiveness against the AICPA’s Security Trust Service Criteria set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). As further assurance to its customers, the audit process revealed no formal exceptions.

“This achievement directly aligns with GitLab’s transparency core value and further affirms GitLab’s commitment to the security and privacy of our customer and user data,” said Johnathan Hunt, Vice President of Security at GitLab. “These reports provide additional validation to our customers that our system will protect and secure their sensitive data.”

In addition to SOC 2, GitLab continues to invest, iterate, and diversify its security and compliance program. Follow GitLab’s Security - Trust Center for updates and more details. GitLab’s SOC 3 report is now publicly available via GitLab’s Customer Assurance Package .

