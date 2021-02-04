Villers-lès-Nancy, 4 February 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)
2020 annual sales: €171.75 million, +8.32%
|In €m
|2020*
|2019
|Change
|Q1
|39.00
|38.15
|+2.23%
|Q2
|38.93
|38.73
|+0.52%
|H1
|77.93
|76.88
|+1.37%
|Q3
|44.34
|35.28
|+25.70%
|Q4
|49.48
|46.41
|+6.61%
|H2
|93.82
|81.69
|+14.85%
|Annual revenue
|171.75
|158.57
|+8.32%**
* unaudited
** +0.49% like-for-like, excluding the disposal of INTECUM and excluding acquisitions of MALTA BELGIUM, ICT, SVEMU, I-MEDS, PANDALAB, ASCA INFORMATIQUE.
2020 highlights
·The Pharmacy - Europe Solutions Division had annual revenue of €127.31 million, up 5.05% from 2019. Like-for-like (excluding the disposal of INTECUM and the acquisitions of SVEMU and ASCA INFORMATIQUE), annual revenue remained stable (-0.44% to €120.30 million).
This Division accounted for 74.12% of Pharmagest Group's revenue for 2020.
·The Health and Social Care Facilities Solutions Division registered sustained growth in the period: +34.27% with annual sales of €26.19 million.
This Division accounted for 15.25% of Pharmagest Group's revenue for 2020.
·Annual revenue for the e-Health Solutions Division remained steady: €16.44 million (+1.97%).
This Division accounted for 9.57% of Pharmagest Group's revenue for 2020.
·The Fintech Division had revenue of €1.81 million at 31 December 2020, a 3.75% increase in relation to 2019.
In a market situation impacted by weaker investments in the first half, this Division is back on track with a significant rebound in the second half: €1.13 million in sales, up 15.64%.
This Division accounted for 1.06% of Pharmagest Group's revenue for 2020.
Significant subsequent events
30% of NANCEO shares (Fintech Division) sold to operational members. Launched in Q2 2015, NANCEO's (Fintech Division) aim is to become a genuine financing solutions marketplace for the sale of equipment and services. The Leasa by Nancéo platform is today recognized by top-tier partners as a contributor to an increasingly important service offering and is continuing to offer proposals with best financial terms. The purpose of this share sale is to promote the participation of operational staff in NANCEO’s success and incentivize their ongoing support in developing the activity and business volume both in France and international markets.
Outlook 2021
FY 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. In this unprecedented context, Pharmagest Group demonstrated the resilience of its business model and the strength of its strategy both by combining solid growth in sales with the completion of strategic acquisitions. On that basis, the Group is expecting excellent results for FY 2020.
And while the epidemic is expected to continue in 2021 with recurrent episodes in the years ahead, it is very likely that digital healthcare solutions will be the focus of massive investments by European governments. In this context, as a major Health IT player and innovator, Pharmagest Group is continuing roll out its new solutions to support and coordinate all business lines within the health ecosystem and use technology to optimize the patient care pathway across the office-based private practice and hospital segments.
It will also continue to pursue significant business growth, while confirming its commitment to pursue in 2021 targeted new acquisitions in France and in Europe.
In September 2020, Pharmagest Group confirmed its ambitions as a signatory of the e-Health charter ("Engagé pour la e-Santé”), an initiative spearheaded by the French Ministerial Delegation for Digital Health. Pharmagest Group intends to share its values and join forces with the 320 industrial signatories to successfully complete several digital projects essential for the modernization of the healthcare system and improvement of patient care in the health and social care sectors.
About Pharmagest Group:
With more than 1,100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.
As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.
Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B
Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2019 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable
Included under the European Rising Tech label
Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME)
ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP
