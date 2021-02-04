LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC (“Cove Capital”) and its affiliates are pleased to announce the acquisition of the Fresenius Medical Care dialysis facility located at 704 Belle Terre Blvd., LaPlace, Louisiana 70068 (the “Property”). The Property was acquired on December 31, 2020.



The Property is a net-leased asset held in one of Cove Capital’s popular Delaware Statutory Trusts (“DSTs”), which offers investors seeking to potentially mitigate risk, the opportunity to easily invest and participate in 1031 exchange passive DST investments. Specifically, the Property constitutes the single asset in Cove Capital’s latest medical net-lease investment offering: Cove LaPlace Dialysis 26 DST, a regulation D, Rule 506c private placement.

As Cove Capital continues to grow, the company remains unrelenting in its dedication to providing 1031 investors with an assortment of quality net-leased properties with what we believe to be strong and enduring tenants, including tenants in the medical industry such as Fresenius Medical Care. Accordingly, the Property, and its accompanying offering, represent the latest endeavor of Cove Capital into the medical net-lease offering space and serve to grow the ever-expanding line of DST offerings Cove Capital offers to investors.

Cove Capital and its affiliates take pride in the acquisition of quality assets like the Property and look forward to utilizing the Property, and many others like it, to serve the investment and 1031 exchange needs of many more investors to come. For further information, please contact Cove Capital at (855) 463-7428 or via email at info@covecapitalinvestments.com .

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This correspondence contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through Growth Capital Services, member FINRA, SIPC, Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction located at 582 Market Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94104.

Media contacts for more info:

Cary Brazeman, 310-205-3590, cary@crelix.com

Victoria Ozols, 310-205-3590, victoria@crelix.com