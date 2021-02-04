A total of 14 colors/color combinations are offered, including five new two-tone treatments carefully designed to integrate into the overall design. New two-tone Scarlet Ember with Super Black Metallic (Left) brings a high-energy feel and is similar to the iconic bright red color of the original Pathfinder, while new Obsidian Green Pearl (Right) is a solid dark green with a hint of pearl – if rugged outdoor adventure was a color, this would be it.

Bold, rugged all-new design

All-new 9-speed transmission for smooth, direct response

All-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector

Best-in-class available 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity allows drivers to confidently haul boats, ATVs and trailers

Seating for up to eight, new captain’s chairs option, new EZ FLEX ® one-touch release adds comfort and flexibility for the whole family

one-touch release adds comfort and flexibility for the whole family All-new available 10.8-inch Head-up Display, 12.3-inch digital dashboard, ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link and standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360 leads to confident driving on- and off-road

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passion runs deep for the iconic Nissan Pathfinder. Owners love its long heritage of rugged capability, and they want more of it – while seeking comfort and advanced connectivity and safety features.

“Thirty-five years after the launch of the original model, Pathfinder has returned to its rugged roots, loaded with the benefit of everything learned along the way,” said Jared Haslam, vice president, Product and Services Planning, Nissan North America. “Today’s large SUV owners want a vehicle that conveys strength and rugged capability, while using advanced safety and technology features to keep their family safe and comfortable during every-day adventures, and the all-new 2022 Pathfinder is ready to take on those adventures.”

The all-new 2022 Pathfinder goes on sale in summer 2021.

A rugged yet modern design rebirth

The 2022 Pathfinder is all-new from the ground-up. Every inch of the vehicle was carefully designed to convey a sense of strength and capability with a strong front face, wide stance, blister fenders and a shorter front overhang (versus the previous design).

The larger design of the new face of Pathfinder conveys size and strength which, along with larger tires, gives it an authentic, rugged SUV look. Distinctive Nissan signature features are integrated into the new Pathfinder design, such as the V-motion grille with a three-slot grille incorporated as an homage to the original Pathfinder, C-shaped headlights and floating roofline. Standard LED headlights include slim upper Daytime Running Lights, and the C-pillar has a structural SUV look that allows use of two-tone paint – a first for Pathfinder.

On the side, strong “U-shaped” highlights fuse the powerful fender blisters together, providing a tough, muscled look. In the rear, the wide-aspect LED taillights are slimmer than the previous design. The “boxed out” liftgate returns to the boldness of the first Pathfinder, including the oversized, satin chrome PATHFINDER name. Even the new aluminum-alloy wheel designs have a machined, tool-like seriousness to them.

A total of 14 colors/color combinations are offered, including five new two-tone treatments carefully designed to integrate into the overall design. New two-tone Scarlet Ember with Super Black Metallic brings a high-energy feel and is similar to the iconic bright red color of the original Pathfinder, while new Obsidian Green Pearl is a solid dark green with a hint of pearl – if rugged outdoor adventure was a color, this would be it.

All-new 9-speed transmission, all-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector, best-in-class towing capacity

The all-new Pathfinder is an ideal family adventure vehicle not just in looks, but in modern capability as well.

Every 2022 Pathfinder features a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter Direct Injection V6 with 259 lb-ft of torque. The engine is matched with an all-new 9-speed automatic transmission, which provides a smooth, strong, direct vehicle response.

The combination of the proven V6 and all-new 9-speed provides strong acceleration and driver confidence when merging or driving out of a turn, and minimizes rpm variation on a grade.

Pathfinder 4WD drive models feature Nissan’s all-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector. The 4WD system features direct coupling, which allows torque transfer directly on the clutch pack using oil pressure, allowing for confident, immediate take-off in low-traction situations. Mode selection – Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut and Tow – is displayed as a pop-up notification on the meter cluster.

A new dual-pinion electric power steering system combined with wide, 255-mm tires provide stable handling with a sporty feel. Stability and confidence is bolstered by Pathfinder’s front strut and rear independent multi-link suspension design with front and rear stabilizer bars and 4-wheel disc brake system

The all-new 2022 Pathfinder features best-in-class1 available 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity – plenty for towing boats, ATVs, camp tents or trailers. Trailer Sway Control is standard.

Comfort and flexibility for a modern family space

The interior of the adventure-ready Pathfinder features refined new materials and a robust, open design. Driver and passengers are greeted with a modern, spacious environment.

Among the long list of striking interior touches, a new, available 12.3-inch digital dashboard provides the driver with a variety of easy-to-navigate screen options. Complementing the digital dashboard is an available 10.8-inch Head-up Display. New to Pathfinder, the Head-Up Display enables the driver to view preferred content such as turn-by-turn directions while staying focused on the road.

An available 9.0-inch color touchscreen center display is placed high on the new simplified, intuitive instrument panel, providing easy visibility and accessibility for the driver and front passenger. Interlocking side vents and door finishers provide a solid structural appearance, and with the use of a new electronic shifter, the new “bridge” front center console allows extra storage space underneath.

Woven cloth, leather- or premium quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats are offered in a range of new colors and materials. Brushed bronze metallic accents are among the seven available interior “environments,” while new ambient interior lighting adds an even higher level of ambiance.

Seat flexibility – a critical factor for large SUV buyers – has been improved with standard 8-passenger capacity or, for the first time on Pathfinder, available 2nd row captain’s chairs with a no-tools-required removable center console. The 2nd row bench seat now offers EZ FLEX® one-touch release fold/side with push button activation from both the driver and passenger sides, making life easy for parents and backseat passengers alike. The 60/40 split folding 3rd row seat provides maximum flexibility for carrying passengers and cargo.

Nissan designed the Pathfinder’s ample cargo area to accommodate a 120-quart cooler or four golf bags with all three-rows up, and even carry 4x8-foot plywood sheets – making sure “utility” remains part of the Pathfinder’s SUV credentials.

Interior quietness has been greatly improved, with acoustic laminated front glass, thicker 2nd row glass, increased door and floor isolation, and a 60 percent increase in engine noise absorption.

Available interior features include a 10-way power driver’s seat, climate controlled front seats, Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with 2nd row climate control, and heated rear seats.

Advanced technology and safety, including standard Nissan Safety Shield ® 360

NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™2 is standard on all Pathfinder grade levels. Also available is NissanConnect® with WiFi Hot Spot, a wireless smartphone charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay®, Bose® Premium Audio with 13 speakers, NissanConnect® Services powered by SiriusXM®3, Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation4, and Intelligent Around View® Monitor5, which features a higher resolution and wider image viewing angle than the previous model.

For the first time ever, the 2022 Pathfinder SV and SL grades offer Nissan’s innovative ProPILOT Assist, a hands-on, driver-assist technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving and makes long drives on the open highway easier. ProPILOT Assist combines steering assist and Intelligent Cruise Control to help control acceleration, braking and steering in both heavy traffic and on the open highway6.

Pathfinder Platinum grade adds the new ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link, which was recently introduced on the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue. By linking ProPILOT Assist with Nissan’s advanced Door-to-Door Navigation System, the navigation map data can proactively reduce speed for upcoming freeway curves or junctions and also help the driver slow for freeway exits6.

Every 2022 Pathfinder comes equipped with Nissan Safety Shield® 360, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Driver Alertness and Rear Door Alert7 are also standard, while Blind Spot Intervention, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Traffic Sign Recognition are available. Ten airbags are standard.

Options for every adventurer

The all-new 2022 Pathfinder is offered in 2WD and 4WD and in four well-equipped trim levels – S, SV, SL and Platinum. Two packages – SV Premium and SL Premium – are available. Additional details will be available closer to the vehicle’s summer 2021 on-sale date.





Ward's Segmentation. 2022 Pathfinder with available tow package vs. latest in-market Large Cross/Utility Vehicle class competitors. Towing capability varies by configuration. See Nissan Towing Guide and Owner's Manual for additional information. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers' websites. Use feature only when safe and legal. Compatible device and service required. Subject to third party service availability. For more information see www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal. Use feature only when safe and legal. Compatible device and service required. Subject to third party service availability. For more information see www.nissanusa.com/connect/legal. Never program while driving. GPS mapping may not be detailed in all areas or reflect current road status. Intelligent Around View® Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. ProPILOT Assist and ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link cannot prevent collisions. It is the driver's responsibility to be in control of the vehicle at all times. Always monitor traffic conditions and keep both hands on the steering wheel. System operates only when lane markings are detected. Does not function in all weather, traffic and road conditions. System has limited control capability and the driver may need to steer, brake or accelerate at any time to maintain safety. See Owner's Manual for safety information. Rear Door Alert does not detect people or cargo. Always check rear seat before exiting. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

