LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 4,764.3 Mn by 2027.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) is a medical procedure performed to determine which antibiotics a specific organism or group of organisms are susceptible to. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is supporting market growth. According to the 2019 UN report, drug-resistant infections exacerbated by antibiotic overuse in humans and livestock are killing some 700,000 people a year.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented based on the product, type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is divided into manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products (susceptibility testing disks, MIC strips, and susceptibility testing plates), automated laboratory instruments, culture and growth media, and consumables. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into antibacterial susceptibility testing, antifungal susceptibility testing, antiparasitic susceptibility testing, and other susceptibility testing types including slow-growing pathogens. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing has application across clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, and others. Additionally, the end-user of antimicrobial susceptibility testing include hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and clinical research organizations (CROs).

By type, antibacterial susceptibility testing is the leading segment in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market and the segment is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. MedFluid has developed fAST in 2021, a new personalized antibiotic screening platform that can automate both rapid genotype and phenotype detection of bacteria. The new platform has three features sensitivity, rapidity, and flexibility. The sensitivity enables users to complete antimicrobial susceptibility test (AST) with the requirement of only 1% of the samples compared to the existing methods.

In 2019, North America held the major share (%) of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The major economies of the region including the US and Canada are the major contributors to the regional market value. The presence of major players like Danaher Corporation, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among others is further propelling the regional market value. The continuous efforts by these major players and specific organizations for the development of more effective drugs for the medical conditions that are originated by the specific bacteria or fungi are further boosting the regional market value. For instance, According to the World Health Organization, antimicrobial resistance has been identified as a global health and development threat. Drug-resistant pathogens and the rapid spread of multi- and pan-resistant bacteria (superbugs) have been alarming health authorities who are warning that drug-resistant diseases could cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050 if urgent action is not taken.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027. The major developing economies of the region are propelling the regional market growth. The increasing investment in the field some of by the government and private authorities is projected to drive the growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The presence of major opportunities in the developing economies is attracting global players in the region is further anticipated to contribute to its growth over the estimated period from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the leading competitors are Alifax, BD, biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Creative Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, HiMedia Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Resistell AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and others. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing companies have announced mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration, and new product development to uplift their position in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry. Major players are also moving into new regions with their advanced technologies for gaining a competitive advantage.

Some of the key observations regarding the antimicrobial susceptibility testing industry include:

According to study (6-year retrospective analysis between 2014 and 2019) results published in BMC Infectious Diseases, Alcaligenes faecalis or A faecalis has decreasing susceptibility to commonly used antibiotics with the emergence of extensively drug-resistant A faecalis infections. Moreover, the antibiotic susceptibility test revealed that imipenem, meropenem, and ceftazidime had the best sensitivity rate to A faecalis (66.7%) and the sensitivity rate was less than 50% for ciprofloxacin and piperacillin/tazobactam.



