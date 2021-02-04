Selected ASTORS Best Wireless Network Security Solution - Rajant ES1 BreadCrumb: Enabling highly mobile, IoT applications for public safety and security, the Rajant ES1 BreadCrumb is a compact, lightweight IP67 network node that provides Ethernet and Wi-Fi access point interfaces for critical frontline M2M and man-to-machine data, voice, and video communication. Ideal for wearable technology, like the Vorbeck HD4 Harness, the Rajant ES1 connects Hot Zone to Cold Zone in the harshest communication environments in real-time. Rajant with Vorbeck makes this real-time assessment for first responders possible. The ES1 supports cryptographic options used for data and MAC-address encryption and per-hop, per-packet authentication. With robust reliability, information is securely networked between on-site responders, their equipment, and Incident Command.

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the Kinetic Mesh® wireless network provider, is the recipient of a Platinum 2020 American Security Today ASTORS Homeland Security Award for Rajant’s ES1 BreadCrumb® as the “Best Wireless Network Security Solution”. Enabling highly mobile, IoT applications for public safety and security, the Rajant ES1 is a compact, lightweight IP67 network node. The ES1 supports machine-to-machine (M2M), machine to infrastructure (M2I), and man-to-machine data, voice, and video communication to extend communication beyond the reach of LTE and Wi-Fi in challenging environments. Ideal for wearable technology, like the Vorbeck HD4 Harness and robotic platforms, the Rajant ES1 provides a real-time Hot-to-Cold Zone connection for public safety and industry security professionals to interact safely in the harshest communication environments.

The American Security Today (AST) ASTORS Award, now in its fifth year, honors forward-thinking solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in various government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. According to Michael Madsen, AST co-founder and publisher, “As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats, has led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security. An ASTORS distinction shines a bright light on the cutting-edge technologies and providers making a difference to protect our public spaces.”

Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today, adds, “ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry. We encourage other public safety and security pacesetters to find out more about AST and apply for our 2021 ASTORS.”

Rajant’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing Geoff Smith shares, “The Rajant ES1 BreadCrumb, along with our full suite of products, have unique capabilities that enable them to perform flawlessly for mission-critical situations. Every Rajant BreadCrumb can hold multiple simultaneous connections, over multiple frequencies, with other nodes in the Kinetic Mesh, eliminating the need for a controller node while adding network reliability. No connections have to be broken for new ones to be made providing for resilient mobility and a level of autonomy that public safety and security demands. We are grateful for the distinction of being ASTORS’ Best Wireless Network Security Solution.”

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland Security™’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™’.

To learn more visit www.americansecuritytoday.com, or contact AST by email at mmadsen@americansecuritytoday.com or phone 646-450-6027.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the exclusive provider of private wireless networks powered by the patented Kinetic Mesh® network, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 60 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

