NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuity announced today that it has entered into formal agreement to work with CrossCheck Compliance LLC as its recommended partner for their clients who need regulatory compliance consulting services, a move designed to complement Continuity’s industry leading software solutions in this ever-evolving financial institutions marketplace.



In making this announcement, Continuity CEO, Mike Nicastro, stated, “The team at Continuity is excited to be working with the team at CrossCheck. Their reputation for regulatory compliance consultation and engagement execution is stellar. Combining CrossCheck’s compliance expertise with our state-of-the-art technology is an overall win/win for our clients and the industry.”

Jim Jorgensen, president & CEO of CrossCheck, stated, “There are times when a financial institution chooses to use both a technology solution and consulting services to meet its compliance needs. We appreciate the trust and confidence that Continuity has placed in CrossCheck.”

With a new administration in Washington, the approaching aftermath of the pandemic and a renewed focus on consumer protection by regulatory agencies, financial institutions will increasingly be challenged to find the best combination of resources to meet their compliance needs. Continuity and CrossCheck have positioned themselves to be able to help financial institutions meet the challenges that lie ahead.

About Continuity

New Haven, Connecticut-based Continuity is a provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions that automate compliance and risk management for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies and fintech firms. By combining banking, regulatory expertise and cloud technology, Continuity provides a proven way to reduce regulatory burden and mitigate risk at a fraction of the cost. Continuity serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and its territories. Continuity’s risk and compliance product set includes RiskAdvisor, VendorRisk, RegAdvisor® Pro, RegAdvisor® State, RegControls™, ControlsBuilder™, Policy and Procedure Management and VendorManagement. For more information, visit www.continuity.net .

About CrossCheck

CrossCheck Compliance LLC, headquartered in Chicago, is a nationwide consulting firm providing regulatory compliance, internal audit, fair lending, litigation support, and loan review services, exclusively to organizations in the financial services industry. The firm’s clients rely on CrossCheck to identify and manage risk by providing independent, objective advice based on deep experience, expertise and proven methodologies. For more information, visit: www.crosscheckcompliance.com .

