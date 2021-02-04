San Francisco, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, the first franchise affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, has reached the milestone of their first full year in business since initially launching in Reno, Nevada and San Francisco, CA last February.

Since its inception, the firm has seen unprecedented growth. Over the course of the first 12 months in business, the company brought together fourteen independent brokerages and teams under the unified brand of Corcoran Global Living. In Southern California, the firm has offices in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Diego and Riverside counties. In Northern California and Northern Nevada, the firm has offices in San Francisco, Marin, the East Bay, and Napa and Sonoma Wine Country, and in both the north and south side of Lake Tahoe as well as Reno and Truckee. From the mountains to the coast and everywhere in between, CGL has coverage across the West Coast market.

“What has united these independent firms is a shared vision and commitment to the associates, staff and communities they serve,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “In a year unlike any other with the global health crisis, it could’ve been challenging to launch a new company. However, we didn’t just survive, but thrived. Opening doors, offering new opportunities, expanding into new markets and creating new jobs is a reflection of Corcoran Global Living’s culture of growth and empowerment and our commitment to the communities we call home.”

The firm now encompasses nearly 1,500 associates across 43 offices, with annual combined sales of 6.1 billion. There are further plans for significant growth in 2021 as well, both in existing markets where CGL has an established foothold and expansion into new market areas.

In an industry that was poised for a shake-up in recent years, many new companies entered the scene with a stated ambition to “disrupt” the market with new technologies. CGL boasts a robust tech stack with platforms designed for efficiency. However, it marries together something that many disruptors miss: service. Real estate is a relationship and service driven industry. CGL provides its associates not only with a leading-edge tech stack of platforms designed for efficiency, but also with unparalleled staff support, robust networking and referral opportunities, experienced leadership, proven success coaching and unique opportunities for wealth building. More than service, technology, marketing and education, at the end of the day CGL is a company intently focused on growth – for the company as a whole as well as for each individual agent.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 43 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with nearly 1,500 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of $6.1 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

