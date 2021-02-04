Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of Thursday, Feb. 4:
Statement from Sutter Health:
“We are rolling up our sleeves so more patients can roll up theirs. At this time, we are prioritizing our patients who are 65-plus years of age and community healthcare workers. These populations are at greatest risk, according to CDC guidance. By expanding capacity, we can continue deploying as much vaccine as possible to eligible patients, as supply allows. As vaccine supply expands, we will broaden eligibility and notify our patients.”
How Sutter Patients 65 and Older Can Schedule Their COVID-19 Vaccination:
Eligible Sutter patients can self-schedule through Sutter’s online patient portal, called My Health Online, or through a dedicated hotline: (844) 987-6115.
For more info on how Sutter patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination, go to https://www.sutterhealth.org/for-patients/health-alerts/covid-19-vaccine.
Sutter Health
Sacramento, California
