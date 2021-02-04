Sacramento, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of Thursday, Feb. 4:





Sutter patients 65 and older can now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccination for Sutter patients 65 and older is now underway at locations throughout the health system’s Northern California footprint.

Sutter has worked quickly to expand COVID-19 vaccination rollout, including scaling up large-scale vaccination clinics across Northern California. Several are already operational.

Sutter shares in the excitement and hope that comes with the COVID-19 vaccine and is proud to be doing its part to help end this pandemic.

Statement from Sutter Health :

“We are rolling up our sleeves so more patients can roll up theirs. At this time, we are prioritizing our patients who are 65-plus years of age and community healthcare workers. These populations are at greatest risk, according to CDC guidance. By expanding capacity, we can continue deploying as much vaccine as possible to eligible patients, as supply allows. As vaccine supply expands, we will broaden eligibility and notify our patients.”

How Sutter Patients 65 and Older Can Schedule Their COVID-19 Vaccination:

Eligible Sutter patients can self-schedule through Sutter’s online patient portal, called My Health Online, or through a dedicated hotline: (844) 987-6115.

Sutter’s call center is open Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Patients should allow for longer than normal wait times due to higher call volume. Not everyone who is eligible will be able to make an appointment right away.

Call center representatives can help eligible Sutter patients book appointments for their first doses. Note: Second dose appointments are scheduled at the time of the first vaccination.

book appointments for their first doses. Note: Second dose appointments are scheduled at the time of the first vaccination. Sutter patients should not contact their provider’s office to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations— they’re not able to book appointments or provide scheduling exceptions.

For more info on how Sutter patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination, go to https://www.sutterhealth.org/for-patients/health-alerts/covid-19-vaccine.

Additional Resources:

Visit Sutter’s Resources for Journalists page for video and stills of patients being vaccinated.

Visit Sutter’s news source ‘Vitals’ for timely and topical COVID stories.

Sutter Health’s 24-Hour Media Hotline 1-800-428-7377