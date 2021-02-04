VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tax season is in full swing, which means British Columbians are likely trying to make sense of the new tax changes for the 2020 tax year. With the COVID-19 pandemic and various resulting government supports, there were many changes that may affect an individual’s income tax return.



To help British Columbians navigate through the tax season and create an effective tax strategy, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) will be hosting a virtual financial literacy session as a free public service to individuals. The session will be delivered by a CPA volunteer on February 18, 2021 at noon. More information can be found on our registration page.

