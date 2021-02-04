LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE), a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons, today announced that the Company’s board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 24, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2021.



Additionally, the Company announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on February 24, 2021, after the market closes. Management will hold prepared remarks the next morning at 8:00 am ET. Prepared remarks can be accessed via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.pactivevergreen.com/, and by dialing into the following numbers: (877) 407-0789 from the U.S. or (201) 689-8562 internationally and using access code 13716230.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

