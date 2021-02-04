SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced that the company’s management will participate in investor meetings at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021.



Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat and present updates regarding Fluidigm’s business strategy and financial performance at 2:00 pm ET. A live webcast and subsequent replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Fluidigm investor website. The replay will be available two hours after the live session and will be archived for the following 90 days.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq:FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Available Information

We use our website (fluidigm.com), investor site (investors.fluidigm.com), corporate Twitter account (@fluidigm), Facebook page (facebook.com/Fluidigm), and LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

