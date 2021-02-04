REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after market close on February 23, 2021. On that day PubMatic will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Webcast and Conference Call Details

What: PubMatic Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: February 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.pubmatic.com.



