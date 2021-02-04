REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after market close on February 23, 2021. On that day PubMatic will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
About PubMatic
PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.
Investors:
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
investors@pubmatic.com
Press Contact:
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com
PubMatic, Inc.
Redwood City, California, UNITED STATES
PubMatic_Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: