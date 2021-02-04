Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Financial Results

  • Earnings per share ("EPS") was $1.38, and Net Income was $112 million.
    °  Gross Profit** was $534 million.
    °  Core G&A** was $252 million.
    °  EBITDA** was $217 million and EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 41%.
  • EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** was $1.53.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Business Results

  • Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets increased 18% year-over-year to $903 billion.
    °  Advisory assets increased by 26% year-over-year to $461 billion.
    °  Advisory assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 51.1%, up from 47.8% a year ago.
  • Total organic net new assets(1) were an inflow of $17.8 billion, translating to an 8.8% annualized growth rate.
    °  Total organic net new asset annualized growth rate was 7.4% in October, 7.3% in November and 10.8% in December.
    °  Organic net new advisory assets were an inflow of $15.9 billion, translating to a 15.6% annualized growth rate.
    °  Organic net new brokerage assets were an inflow of $1.9 billion, translating to a 1.9% annualized growth rate.
  • Acquired net new assets were $4.0 billion, of which $2.5 billion was advisory and $1.5 billion was brokerage.
    °  Acquired net new assets were from Lucia Securities and E.K. Riley as we completed the onboarding of these two acquisitions during the quarter.
  • Recruited Assets(2) were $10.8 billion, contributing to a trailing twelve-month total of $40.9 billion, up 17% year-over-year.
    °  Advisor count(3) was 17,287, up 119 from Q3 2020 and 823 year-over-year.
  • Total client cash balances were $48.9 billion, up $2.3 billion, or 5% sequentially.
    °  Client cash balances as a percentage of total assets were 5.4%.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Capital Results

  • Dividends were $20 million.
  • Cash available for corporate use was $280 million.
  • Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio(4) was 2.16x.

Full Year 2020 Key Performance Indicators

  • EPS was $5.86, and Net Income was $473 million.
    °  Gross Profit** was $2,103 million.
    °  Core G&A** was $925 million.
    °  EBITDA** was $909 million and EBITDA** as a percentage of Gross Profit** was 43%.
  • EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets** was $6.46.
  • Total organic net new assets were $56.2 billion, translating to a 7.4% growth rate, up from 5.3% in 2019.
    °  Full-year production retention rate was 97.7%, up from 96.5% a year ago.
  • Dividends were $79 million.

Key Updates

  • 2020 Core G&A** was $925 million, which translates to a 6.5% growth rate year-over-year and within our outlook range of $915 to $940 million.
  • Established 2021 Core G&A** outlook range of ~5.5% to 8% prior to expenses from Waddell & Reed, or $975 to $1,000 million.
  • Signed an agreement to acquire Waddell & Reed’s wealth management business for $300 million, a firm with over 900 advisors and ~$70 billion of client assets as of December 31, 2020.
    °  To date, Waddell & Reed advisors serving ~80% of client assets have already committed to join LPL following the close of the transaction, and we are encouraged by our ongoing progress.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”) today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, reporting net income of $112 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $127 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $104 million, or $1.29 per share, in the prior quarter.

"Throughout 2020, we remained focused on our mission of taking care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients,” said Dan Arnold, President and CEO. "This focus led us to enhance our capabilities, service, and technology, which increased the appeal of our model and contributed to new highs for total assets and organic growth. As we look ahead, we aim to continue investing in our model and increasing our market share within the advisor-centered marketplace."

“Looking at 2020, we are proud of what we accomplished within our framework to drive shareholder value,” said Matt Audette, CFO. “We continued to invest through a volatile environment while staying disciplined on expenses, closed on three M&A transactions, reached an agreement to acquire Waddell & Reed's wealth management business, and delivered the highest organic net new assets in our history. Going forward, our business momentum and financial strength position us well to continue creating long-term shareholder value.”

Dividend Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend to be paid on March 30, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of March 16, 2021.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer+ and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

+Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

**Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company’s current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed below are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.

EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is defined as GAAP EPS plus the per share impact of amortization of intangible assets. The per share impact is calculated as amortization of intangible assets expense, net of applicable tax benefit, divided by the number of shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets because management believes that the metric can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance by excluding non-cash items that management does not believe impact the Company’s ongoing operations. EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP EPS or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to GAAP EPS, please see footnote 38 on page 19 of this release.

Gross Profit is calculated as total net revenues, which were $1,581 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, less advisory and commission expenses and brokerage, clearing and exchange fees, which were $1,030 million and $18 million, respectively for the three months ended December 31, 2020. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company’s Gross Profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers Gross Profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that Gross Profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of Gross Profit, please see footnote 6 on page 16 of this release.

Core G&A consists of total operating expenses, which were $1,410 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, excluding the following expenses: advisory and commission, regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangible assets, and brokerage, clearing and exchange. Management presents Core G&A because it believes Core G&A reflects the corporate operating expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission expenses, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company’s total operating expenses as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of Core G&A to the Company’s total operating expenses, please see footnote 10 on page 17 of this release. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total operating expenses because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission expenses, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly a reconciliation of the Company’s outlook for Core G&A to an outlook for total operating expenses cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s EBITDA can differ significantly from EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see footnote 27 on page 18 of this release.

Credit Agreement EBITDA is defined in, and calculated by management in accordance with, the Company's credit agreement (“Credit Agreement”) as “Consolidated EBITDA,” which is Consolidated Net Income (as defined in the Credit Agreement) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets, and is further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments, including unusual or non-recurring charges and gains, and to include future expected cost savings, operating expense reductions or other synergies from certain transactions. The Company presents Credit Agreement EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s debt capacity and covenant compliance under its Credit Agreement. Credit Agreement EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Credit Agreement EBITDA can differ significantly from adjusted EBITDA calculated by other companies, depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments, and types of adjustments made by such companies. For a reconciliation of Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income, please see footnote 27 on page 18 of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's future financial and operating results, growth, priorities and business strategies, including forecasts and statements relating to future expenses (including 2020 Core G&A** outlook), future capabilities, future advisor service experience, future investments and capital deployment, long-term shareholder value and the planned acquisition of Waddell & Reed's wealth management business, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's historical performance and its plans, estimates and expectations as of February 4, 2021. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions or expectations expressed or implied will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive and other factors, which may cause actual financial or operating results, levels of activity or the timing of events to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in the Company's client cash programs; the Company's strategy and success in managing client cash program fees; changes in the growth and profitability of the Company's fee-based business; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue; the effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of the Company in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions; whether the retail investors served by newly-recruited advisors choose to move their respective assets to new accounts at the Company; the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulation and regulatory actions, including disciplinary actions imposed by federal and state regulators and self-regulatory organizations and the implementation of Regulation BI (Best Interest); the costs of settling and remediating issues related to regulatory matters or legal proceedings, including actual costs of reimbursing customers for losses in excess of our reserves; changes made to the Company’s services and pricing, and the effect that such changes may have on the Company’s gross profit streams and costs; the execution of the Company's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements and efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives, acquisitions and programs; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the successful onboarding of advisors and client assets in connection with the acquisition of Waddell & Reed's wealth management business; and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this earnings release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 
 Three Months Ended December 31,   Years Ended December 31,  
 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change
REVENUES           
Advisory$638,181  $533,259  20% $2,327,519  $1,982,869  17%
Commission503,020  476,920  5% 1,906,560  1,892,407  1%
Asset-based258,393  288,925  (11%) 1,044,517  1,165,979  (10%)
Transaction and fee129,750  118,291  10% 506,071  480,328  5%
Interest income, net of interest expense6,707  10,966  (39%) 29,412  46,508  (37%)
Other45,232  19,534  n/m 57,561  56,765  n/m
Total net revenues1,581,283  1,447,895  9% 5,871,640  5,624,856  4%
EXPENSES           
Advisory and commission1,029,739  893,831  15% 3,697,147  3,388,186  9%
Compensation and benefits167,864  149,128  13% 609,257  556,128  10%
Promotional48,342  51,050  (5%) 208,250  205,537  1%
Depreciation and amortization28,650  25,663  12% 109,732  95,779  15%
Amortization of intangible assets17,270  16,631  4% 67,358  65,334  3%
Occupancy and equipment41,903  35,320  19% 166,389  136,163  22%
Professional services16,541  17,772  (7%) 57,067  73,887  (23%)
Brokerage, clearing and exchange17,762  15,927  12% 71,185  64,445  10%
Communications and data processing14,656  12,465  18% 52,399  49,859  5%
Other27,744  30,569  (9%) 101,018  114,546  (12%)
Total operating expenses1,410,471  1,248,356  13% 5,139,802  4,749,864  8%
Non-operating interest expense and other24,979  31,384  (20%) 105,765  130,001  (19%)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,156  n/m   3,156  n/m
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES145,833  164,999  (12%) 626,073  741,835  (16%)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES34,285  38,323  (11%) 153,433  181,955  (16%)
NET INCOME$111,548  $126,676  (12%) $472,640  $559,880  (16%)
EARNINGS PER SHARE           
Earnings per share, basic$1.41  $1.57  (10%) $5.96  $6.78  (12%)
Earnings per share, diluted$1.38  $1.53  (10%) $5.86  $6.62  (11%)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic79,353  80,701  (2%) 79,244  82,552  (4%)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted80,904  82,695  (2%) 80,702  84,624  (5%)
 

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Trend
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 
 Quarterly Results
 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
REVENUES     
Advisory$638,181  $586,941  $523,370 
Commission503,020  472,643  427,453 
Asset-based258,393  253,551  247,067 
Transaction and fee129,750  119,747  119,478 
Interest income, net of interest expense6,707  6,623  6,540 
Other45,232  20,796  42,751 
Total net revenues1,581,283  1,460,301  1,366,659 
EXPENSES     
Advisory and commission1,029,739  936,766  859,847 
Compensation and benefits167,864  151,271  143,320 
Promotional48,342  57,970  44,540 
Depreciation and amortization28,650  27,548  26,890 
Amortization of intangible assets17,270  16,829  16,689 
Occupancy and equipment41,903  41,874  43,066 
Professional services16,541  12,301  13,620 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense17,762  17,834  18,565 
Communications and data processing14,656  12,547  14,361 
Other27,744  24,852  22,194 
Total operating expenses1,410,471  1,299,792  1,203,092 
Non-operating interest expense and other24,979  25,179  26,289 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES145,833  135,330  137,278 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES34,285  31,541  35,616 
NET INCOME$111,548  $103,789  $101,662 
EARNINGS PER SHARE     
Earnings per share, basic$1.41  $1.31  $1.29 
Earnings per share, diluted$1.38  $1.29  $1.27 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic79,353  79,176  78,940 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted80,904  80,550  80,127 
 

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

 
 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$808,612  $800,799  $590,209 
Cash segregated under federal and other regulations923,158  667,121  822,697 
Restricted cash67,264  75,295  58,872 
Receivables from:     
Clients, net of allowance405,106  424,131  433,986 
Product sponsors, broker-dealers and clearing organizations233,192  205,508  177,654 
Advisor loans, net of allowance547,372  509,124  441,743 
Others, net of allowance306,640  306,952  298,790 
Securities owned:     
Trading — at fair value29,252  28,215  46,447 
Held-to-maturity — at amortized cost13,235  13,058  11,806 
Securities borrowed30,130  23,510  17,684 
Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization582,868  570,592  533,044 
Operating lease assets101,921  99,565  102,477 
Goodwill1,513,866  1,503,648  1,503,648 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization397,486  409,427  439,838 
Deferred income taxes, net24,112  744   
Other assets539,357  453,038  401,343 
Total assets$6,523,571  $6,090,727  $5,880,238 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES:     
Drafts payable$178,403  $176,916  $218,636 
Payables to clients1,356,083  1,153,014  1,058,873 
Payables to broker-dealers and clearing organizations89,743  84,405  92,002 
Accrued advisory and commission expenses payable187,040  175,278  174,330 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities681,554  586,432  557,969 
Income taxes payable28,145  14,619  20,129 
Unearned revenue95,328  99,694  82,842 
Securities sold, but not yet purchased — at fair value206  337  176 
Long-term and other borrowings, net2,345,414  2,347,517  2,398,818 
Operating lease liabilities139,377  137,569  141,900 
Finance lease liabilities107,424  107,498  108,592 
Deferred income taxes, net    2,098 
Total liabilities5,208,717  4,883,279  4,856,365 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:     
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized; 127,585,764 shares issued at December 31, 2020 and 126,494,028 shares issued at December 31, 2019127  127  126 
Additional paid-in capital1,762,770  1,748,310  1,703,973 
Treasury stock, at cost — 48,115,037 shares at December 31, 2020 and 46,259,989 shares at December 31, 2019(2,391,062) (2,391,449) (2,234,793)
Retained earnings1,943,019  1,850,460  1,554,567 
Total stockholders’ equity1,314,854  1,207,448  1,023,873 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,523,571  $6,090,727  $5,880,238 
 

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations(5)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

Certain information presented on pages 8-15 of this release is presented as reviewed by the Company’s management and includes information derived from the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" that begins on page 3 of this release.

 Quarterly Results
 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 % Change Q4 2019 % Change
Gross Profit(6)         
Advisory$638,181  $586,941  9% $533,259  20%
Sales-based commissions202,504  180,357  12% 193,980  4%
Trailing commissions300,516  292,286  3% 282,940  6%
Advisory and commission fees1,141,201  1,059,584  8% 1,010,179  13%
Production based payout(7)(987,882) (917,831) 8% (876,654) 13%
Advisory and commission fees, net of payout153,319  141,753  8% 133,525  15%
Client cash105,019  108,705  (3%) 155,322  (32%)
Other asset-based(8)153,374  144,846  6% 133,603  15%
Transaction and fee129,750  119,747  8% 118,291  10%
Interest income and other, net(9)10,082  8,484  19% 13,323  (24%)
Total net advisory and commission fees and attachment revenue551,544  523,535  5% 554,064  — %
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense(17,762) (17,834) % (15,927) 12%
Gross Profit(6)533,782  505,701  6% 538,137  (1%)
          
G&A Expense         
Core G&A(10)252,391  227,099  11% 230,182  10%
Regulatory charges8,775  8,326  n/m 7,893  n/m
Promotional48,342  57,970  (17%) 51,050  (5%)
Employee share-based compensation7,542  7,420  2% 7,179  5%
Total G&A317,050  300,815  5% 296,304  7%
EBITDA(5)216,732  204,886  6% 241,833  (10%)
Depreciation and amortization28,650  27,548  4% 25,663  12%
Amortization of intangible assets17,270  16,829  3% 16,631  4%
Non-operating interest expense and other24,979  25,179  (1%) 31,384  (20%)
Loss on extinguishment of debt    n/m 3,156  n/m
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES145,833  135,330  8% 164,999  (12%)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES34,285  31,541  9% 38,323  (11%)
NET INCOME$111,548  $103,789  7% $126,676  (12%)
Earnings per share, diluted$1.38  $1.29  7% $1.53  (10%)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted80,904  80,550  % 82,695  (2%)
EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(5)(38)$1.53  $1.44  6% $1.68  (9%)
 

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Management's Statements of Operations Trend(5)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Quarterly Results
 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
Gross Profit(6)     
Advisory$638,181  $586,941  $523,370 
Sales-based commissions202,504  180,357  159,512 
Trailing commissions300,516  292,286  267,941 
Advisory and commission fees1,141,201  1,059,584  950,823 
Production based payout(7)(987,882) (917,831) (819,953)
Advisory and commission fees, net of payout153,319  141,753  130,870 
Client cash105,019  108,705  116,266 
Other asset-based(8)153,374  144,846  130,801 
Transaction and fee129,750  119,747  119,478 
Interest income and other, net(9)10,082  8,484  9,397 
Total net advisory and commission fees and attachment revenue551,544  523,535  506,812 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense(17,762) (17,834) (18,565)
Gross Profit(6)533,782  505,701  488,247 
      
G&A Expense     
Core G&A(10)252,391  227,099  222,406 
Regulatory charges8,775  8,326  6,115 
Promotional48,342  57,970  44,540 
Employee share-based compensation7,542  7,420  8,040 
Total G&A317,050  300,815  281,101 
EBITDA(5)216,732  204,886  207,146 
Depreciation and amortization28,650  27,548  26,890 
Amortization of intangible assets17,270  16,829  16,689 
Non-operating interest expense and other24,979  25,179  26,289 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES145,833  135,330  137,278 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES34,285  31,541  35,616 
NET INCOME$111,548  $103,789  $101,662 
Earnings per share, diluted$1.38  $1.29  $1.27 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted80,904  80,550  80,127 
EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets(5)(38)$1.53  $1.44  $1.42 
 

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics(5)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change Q4 2019 Change
Market Drivers         
S&P 500 Index (end of period)3,756  3,363  12% 3,231  16%
Fed Funds Daily Effective Rate (FFER) (average bps)9  9  —bps 165  (156bps)
          
Assets         
Advisory Assets(11)$461.2  $405.9  14% $365.8  26%
Brokerage Assets(12)441.9  404.4  9% 398.6  11%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets$903.1  $810.4  11% $764.4  18%
Advisory % of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets51.1% 50.1% 100bps 47.8% 330bps
          
Assets by Platform         
Corporate Platform Advisory Assets(13)$291.9  $253.9  15% $228.3  28%
Hybrid Platform Advisory Assets(14)169.3  152.0  11% 137.5  23%
Brokerage Assets441.9  404.4  9% 398.6  11%
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets$903.1  $810.4  11% $764.4  18%
          
Centrally Managed Assets         
Centrally Managed Assets(15)$67.1  $59.0  14% $52.4  28%
Centrally Managed % of Total Advisory Assets14.6% 14.5% 10bps 14.3% 30bps
             

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Operating Metrics(5)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change Q4 2019 Change
Net New Assets (NNA)         
Net New Advisory Assets(16)$18.4  $10.4  n/m $11.5  n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets(17)3.4  0.7  n/m 1.0  n/m
Total Net New Assets$21.8  $11.1  n/m $12.5  n/m
          
Net New Assets (NNA) Prior to Acquisitions(18)         
Net New Advisory Assets$15.9  $10.4  n/m $11.5  n/m
Net New Brokerage Assets1.9  0.7  n/m 1.0  n/m
Total Net New Assets Prior to Acquisitions$17.8  $11.1  n/m $12.5  n/m
          
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(19)$2.6  $2.0  n/m $1.9  n/m
Advisory NNA Annualized Growth Prior to Acquisitions(20)15.6% 11.0% n/m 13.7% n/m
Total NNA Annualized Growth Prior to Acquisitions(20)8.8% 5.8% n/m 6.9% n/m
          
Net New Advisory Assets         
Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets(21)$15.0  $7.8  n/m $8.7  n/m
Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets(22)3.3  2.6  n/m 2.9  n/m
Total Net New Advisory Assets$18.4  $10.4  n/m $11.5  n/m
Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(23)$2.5  $1.9  n/m $2.3  n/m
          
Client Cash Balances         
Insured Cash Account Balances$37.3  $34.7  7% $24.4  53%
Deposit Cash Account Balances8.2  8.0  2% 5.0  64%
Total Bank Sweep Balances45.5  42.7  7% 29.4  55%
Money Market Account Cash Balances1.5  1.5  —% 1.9  (21%)
Purchased Money Market Funds1.9  2.3  (17%) 2.4  (21%)
Total Money Market Balances3.3  3.9  (15%) 4.3  (23%)
Total Client Cash Balances$48.9  $46.6  5% $33.7  45%
Client Cash Balances % of Total Assets5.4% 5.7% (30bps) 4.4% 100bps
          
Client Cash Balance Average Fees(24)         
Insured Cash Account Average Fee - bps108  118  (10) 222  (114)
Deposit Cash Account Average Fee - bps30  38  (8) 184  (154)
Money Market Account Average Fee - bps5  9  (4) 69  (64)
Purchased Money Market Fund Average Fee - bps13  20  n/m 29  n/m
Total Client Cash Balance Average Fee - bps87   95   (8) 193   (106)
          
Net Buy (Sell) Activity(25)$12.2  $9.3  n/m $9.8  n/m
                

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Monthly Metrics(5)
(Dollars in billions, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 December 2020 November 2020 Nov to December Change October 2020 September 2020
Assets         
Advisory Assets(11)$461.2  $442.0  4.3% $406.0  $405.9 
Brokerage Assets(12)441.9  431.3  2.5% 401.6  404.4 
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets$903.1  $873.3  3.4% $807.6  $810.4 
          
Net New Assets (NNA)         
Net New Advisory Assets(16)$6.8  $5.8  n/m $5.7  $4.4 
Net New Brokerage Assets(17)1.1  1.6  n/m 0.8  0.7 
Total Net New Assets$7.9  $7.4  n/m $6.5  $5.1 
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(19)$1.0  $0.7  n/m $0.9  $0.7 
          
Net New Assets (NNA) Prior to Acquisitions(18)         
Net New Advisory Assets$6.8  $4.2  n/m $4.8  $4.4 
Net New Brokerage Assets1.1  0.7  n/m 0.2  0.7 
Total Net New Assets Prior to Acquisitions$7.9  $4.9  n/m $5.0  $5.1 
          
Client Cash Balances         
Insured Cash Account Balances$37.3  $36.1  3.3% $36.0  $34.7 
Deposit Cash Account Balances8.2  8.3  (1.2%) 8.6  8.0 
Total Bank Sweep Balances45.5  44.5  2.2% 44.6  42.7 
Money Market Account Cash Balances1.5  1.5  —% 1.6  1.5 
Purchased Money Market Funds1.9  2.1  (9.5%) 2.2  2.3 
Total Money Market Balances3.3  3.6  (8.3%) 3.8  3.9 
Total Client Cash Balances$48.9  $48.1  1.7% $48.3  $46.6 
          
Net Buy (Sell) Activity(25)$5.6  $4.2  n/m $2.5  $2.9 
          
Market Indices         
S&P 500 Index (end of period)3,756  3,622  3.7% 3,270  3,363 
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)9  9  —bps 9  9 
              

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Financial Measures(5)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change Q4 2019 Change
Commission Revenue by Product         
Annuities$262,235  $250,823  5% $244,249  7%
Mutual funds153,330  146,788  4% 150,697  2%
Fixed income24,395  16,731  46% 28,642  (15%)
Equities31,231  30,283  3% 21,233  47%
Other31,829  28,018  14% 32,099  (1%)
Total commission revenue$503,020  $472,643  6% $476,920  5%
          
Commission Revenue by Sales-based and Trailing Commission      
Sales-based commissions         
Annuities$89,125  $81,475  9% $86,141  3%
Mutual funds36,715  33,871  8% 37,611  (2%)
Fixed income24,395  16,731  46% 28,642  (15%)
Equities31,231  30,283  3% 21,233  47%
Other21,038  17,997  17% 20,353  3%
Total sales-based commissions$202,504  $180,357  12% $193,980  4%
Trailing commissions         
Annuities$173,110  $169,348  2% $158,108  9%
Mutual funds116,615  112,917  3% 113,086  3%
Other10,791  10,021  8% 11,746  (8%)
Total trailing commissions$300,516  $292,286  3% $282,940  6%
Total commission revenue$503,020  $472,643  6% $476,920  5%
          
Payout Rate         
Base Payout Rate82.57% 82.97% (40bps) 82.82% (25bps)
Production Based Bonuses3.99% 3.65% 34bps 3.96% 3bps
Total Payout Ratio86.57% 86.62% (5bps) 86.78% (21bps)
 

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Capital Management Measures(5)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
Cash Available for Corporate Use(26)   
Cash at Parent$201,385  $162,035 
Excess Cash at Broker-Dealer subsidiary per Credit Agreement67,574  78,739 
Other Available Cash10,960  11,337 
Total Cash Available for Corporate Use$279,919  $252,111 
    
Credit Agreement Net Leverage   
Total Debt (does not include unamortized premium)$2,359,300  $2,361,975 
Cash Available279,919  252,111 
Credit Agreement Net Debt$2,079,381  $2,109,864 
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)(27)$961,225  $980,827 
Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio2.16x 2.15x


  December 31, 2020  
Total Debt Balance Current Applicable
Margin		 Yield At Issuance Interest Rate Maturity
Revolving Credit Facility(a) $ ABR+25bps   % 11/12/2024
Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility(b)  FFR+125bps   % 7/31/2024
Senior Secured Term Loan B 1,059,300 LIBOR+175 bps(c)   1.898% 11/12/2026
Senior Unsecured Notes(d) 500,000 5.75% Fixed 5.750% 5.750% 9/15/2025
Senior Unsecured Notes(d) 400,000(e)5.75% Fixed 5.115% 5.750% 9/15/2025
Senior Unsecured Notes(f) 400,000 4.625% Fixed 4.625% 4.625% 11/15/2027
Total / Weighted Average $2,359,300     3.830%  

(a)  The Revolving Credit Facility is secured and has a borrowing capacity of $750 million.
(b)  The Broker-Dealer Revolving Credit Facility is unsecured and at LPL Financial LLC, the Company’s broker-dealer subsidiary, and has a borrowing capacity of $300 million.
(c)  The LIBOR rate option is one-month LIBOR rate and subject to an interest rate floor of 0 basis points.
(d)  The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in two separate transactions; $500 million in notes were issued in March 2017 at par; the remaining $400 million were issued in September 2017 and priced at 103% of the aggregate principal amount.
(e)  Does not include unamortized premium of approximately $7.1 million as of December 31, 2020.
(f)  The Senior Unsecured Notes were issued in November 2019 at par.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.
Key Business and Financial Metrics(5)
(Dollars in thousands, except where noted)
(Unaudited)

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Change Q4 2019 Change
Advisors         
Advisors17,287  17,168  1% 16,464  5%
Net New Advisors119  195  n/m 115  n/m
Annualized advisory and commission fees per Advisor(28)$265  $248  7% $246  8%
Average Total Assets per Advisor ($ in millions)(29)$52.2  $47.2  11% $46.4  13%
Transition assistance loan amortization ($ in millions)(30)$29.7  $30.4  (2%) $26.1  14%
Total client accounts (in millions)6.0  5.9  2% 5.7  5%
          
Employees - period end4,756  4,658  2% 4,343  10%
          
Productivity Metrics         
Advisory Revenue as a % of Corporate Advisory Assets(31)1.02% 1.02% bps 1.02% bps
Gross Profit ROA(32)26.8bps 27.9bps (1.1bps) 30.7bps (3.9bps)
OPEX as a % of Advisory and Brokerage Assets(33)17.5bps 17.8bps (0.3bps) 18.3bps (0.8bps)
EBIT ROA(34)9.3bps 10.1bps (0.8bps) 12.4bps (3.1bps)
Production Retention Rate (YTD annualized)(35)97.7% 98.1% (40bps) 96.5% 120bps
Recurring Gross Profit Rate(36)84.8% 86.1% (130bps) 85.9% (110bps)
EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit40.6% 40.5% 10bps 44.9% (430bps)
          
Capital Expenditure ($ in millions)$43.6  $40.1  9% $52.1  (16%)
          
Share Repurchases ($ in millions)$  $  % $120.0  (100%)
Dividends ($ in millions)19.8  19.8  % 20.2  (2%)
Total Capital Allocated ($ in millions)$19.8  $19.8  % $140.2  (86%)
Weighted-average Share Count, Diluted80.9  80.6  % 82.7  (2%)
Total Capital Allocated per Share(37)$0.25  $0.25  % $1.70  (85%)
                  

Endnote Disclosures

(1) In April 2020, the Company updated its definition of net new assets to include Dividends plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. See FNs 16, 17, 21, 22 and 23.

(2) Represents the estimated total advisory and brokerage assets expected to transition to the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), associated with advisors who transferred their licenses to LPL Financial during the period. The estimate is based on prior business reported by the advisors, which has not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. The actual transition of assets to LPL Financial generally occurs over several quarters, including the initial quarter of the transition, and the actual amount transitioned may vary from the estimate.

(3) The terms “Financial Advisors” and “Advisors” refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser. Q4 2020 advisor count included 32 advisors from the acquisition of E.K. Riley.

(4) Compliance with the Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio is only required under our revolving credit facility.

(5) Certain information presented on pages 8-15 includes non-GAAP financial measures and operational and performance metrics. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” that begins on page 3 of this release.

(6) Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Gross Profit under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a calculation of Gross Profit for the periods presented (in millions):

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q4 2019
Total net revenues$1,581  $1,460  $1,367  $1,448 
Advisory and commission expense1,030  937  860  894 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange fees18  18  19  16 
Gross profit(+)$534  $506  $488  $538 

(+)        Balances may not foot due to rounding.

(7) Production based payout is an operating measure calculated as an advisory and commission expense less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of production based payout against the Company’s advisory and commission expense for the periods presented (in thousands):         

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q4 2019
Production based payout$987,882  $917,831  $819,953  $876,654 
Advisor deferred compensation expense41,857  18,935  39,894  17,177 
Advisory and commission expense$1,029,739  $936,766  $859,847  $893,831 

(8) Consists of revenues from the Company's sponsorship programs with financial product manufacturers and omnibus processing and networking services, but does not include fees from client cash programs. Other asset-based revenues are a component of asset-based revenues and are derived from the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(9) Interest income and other, net is an operating measure calculated as interest income, net of interest expense plus other revenue, less advisor deferred compensation expense. Below is a reconciliation of interest income and other, net against the Company’s interest income, net of interest expense and other revenue for the periods presented (in thousands):         

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q4 2019
Interest income, net of interest expense$6,707  $6,623  $6,540  $10,966 
Plus: Other revenue45,232  20,796  42,751  19,534 
Less: Advisor deferred compensation expense(41,857) (18,935) (39,894) (17,177)
Interest income and other, net $10,082  $8,484  $9,397  $13,323 

(10) Core G&A is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of Core G&A under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of Core G&A against the Company’s total operating expenses for the periods presented:

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q4 2019
Operating Expense Reconciliation (in thousands)       
Core G&A$252,391  $227,099  $222,406  $230,182 
Regulatory charges8,775  8,326  6,115  7,893 
Promotional48,342  57,970  44,540  51,050 
Employee share-based compensation7,542  7,420  8,040  7,179 
Total G&A317,050  300,815  281,101  296,304 
Advisory and commission1,029,739  936,766  859,847  893,831 
Depreciation and amortization28,650  27,548  26,890  25,663 
Amortization of intangible assets17,270  16,829  16,689  16,631 
Brokerage, clearing and exchange17,762  17,834  18,565  15,927 
Total operating expenses$1,410,471  $1,299,792  $1,203,092  $1,248,356 

(11) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at LPL Financial. Q4 2019 also included advisory assets serviced by investment advisor representatives of Allen & Company of Florida, LLC ("Allen & Company") that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019.

(12) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial. Q4 2019 also included brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with Allen & Company that were onboarded to LPL Financial's custodial platform in Q4 2019.

(13) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of LPL Financial or Allen & Company.

(14) Consists of total assets on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform serviced by investment advisor representatives of separate registered investment advisor firms ("Hybrid RIAs"), rather than of LPL Financial.

(15) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial’s Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms.

(16) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts, including advisory assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors, less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. The Company considers conversions from and to brokerage accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively. Figures for Net New Advisory Assets reported prior to April 2020 did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figure previously reported for Q4 2019 was an inflow of $9.6 billion. See FN 1.

(17) Consists of total client deposits into brokerage accounts, including brokerage assets serviced by Allen & Company advisors, less total client withdrawals from brokerage accounts, plus dividends, plus interest. The Company considers conversions from and to advisory accounts as deposits and withdrawals, respectively. Figures for Net New Brokerage Assets reported prior to April 2020 did not include dividends and interest. The figure previously reported for Q4 2019 was an outflow of $0.8 billion. See FN 1.

(18) Consists of net new assets excluding the acquisitions of Lucia Securities, LLC and E.K. Riley Investments, LLC. Acquired assets include $2.5 billion of net new assets related to E.K. Riley Investments, LLC in November 2020, and $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia Securities, LLC in October 2020.

(19) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage.

(20) Calculated as annualized current period net new assets divided by preceding period assets in their respective categories of advisory assets or total advisory and brokerage assets. (See FN 18)

(21) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's corporate advisory platform (FN 13) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its corporate advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. Figures for Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets reported prior to April 2020 did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figure previously reported for Q4 2019 was an inflow of $7.5 billion. See FN 1.

(22) Consists of total client deposits into advisory accounts on LPL Financial's independent advisory platform (FN 14) less total client withdrawals from advisory accounts on its independent advisory platform, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. Figures for Hybrid Platform Net New Advisory Assets reported prior to April 2020 did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figure previously reported for Q4 2019 was an inflow of $2.1 billion. See FN 1.

(23) Consists of total client deposits into centrally managed assets accounts (FN 15) less total client withdrawals from centrally managed assets accounts, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. Figures for Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets reported prior to April 2020 did not include dividends and interest or subtract advisory fees. The figure previously reported for Q4 2019 was an inflow of $2.0 billion. See FN 1.

(24) Calculated by dividing revenue for the period by the average balance during the period.

(25) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.

(26) Consists of cash unrestricted by the Credit Agreement and other regulations available for operating, investing and financing uses.

(27) EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a description of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Under the Credit Agreement, management calculates Credit Agreement EBITDA for a trailing twelve month period at the end of each fiscal quarter, and in doing so may make further adjustments to prior quarters. Below are reconciliations of EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA to net income for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):          

 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EBITDA and Credit Agreement EBITDA Reconciliations   
Net income$472,640  $487,768 
Non-operating interest expense and other105,765  112,170 
Provision for income taxes153,433  157,471 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  3,156 
Depreciation and amortization109,732  106,745 
Amortization of intangible assets67,358  66,719 
EBITDA$908,928  $934,029 
Credit Agreement Adjustments:   
Employee share-based compensation expense$31,650  $31,287 
Advisor share-based compensation expense2,321  2,404 
Other18,326  13,107 
Credit Agreement EBITDA (trailing twelve months)$961,225  $980,827 

(28) Calculated based on the average advisor count from the current period and prior period.

(29) Calculated based on the end-of-period total advisory and brokerage assets divided by end-of-period advisor count.

(30) Represents the amortization expense amount of forgivable loans for transition assistance to advisors and financial institutions.

(31) Represents advisory revenue as a percentage of Corporate Platform Advisory Assets (FN 13) for the trailing twelve month period.

(32) Represents Gross Profit (FN 6), a non-GAAP financial measure, for the trailing twelve month period, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the trailing twelve month period.

(33) Represents operating expenses for the trailing twelve month period, excluding production-related expense, divided by average month-end total advisory and brokerage assets for the period. Production-related expense includes commissions and advisory expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. For purposes of this metric, operating expenses includes Core G&A (FN 10), a non-GAAP financial measure, as well as regulatory charges, promotional, employee share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of intangible assets.

(34) EBIT ROA is calculated as Gross Profit ROA (FN 32) less OPEX as a percentage of Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets. (See FN 33)

(35) Reflects retention of advisory and commission revenues, calculated by deducting the prior year production of the annualized year-to-date attrition rate, over the prior year total production.

(36) Recurring Gross Profit Rate refers to the percentage of the Company’s Gross Profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, that was recurring for the trailing twelve month period. Management tracks Recurring Gross Profit, a characterization of Gross Profit and a statistical measure, which is defined to include the Company’s revenues from asset-based fees, advisory fees, trailing commissions, client cash programs and certain other fees that are based upon client accounts and advisors, less the expenses associated with such revenues and certain other recurring expenses not specifically associated with a revenue line. Management allocates such other recurring expenses on a pro-rata basis against specific revenue lines at its discretion.

(37) Capital Allocated per Share equals the amount of capital allocated for share repurchases and cash dividends divided by the diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

(38) EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a description of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” on page 3 of this release for additional information. Below is a reconciliation of EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets to the Company’s GAAP EPS for the periods presented:

EPS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data)Q4 2020
EPS$1.38 
Amortization of Intangible Assets17,270 
Tax Benefit(4,836)
Amortization of Intangible Assets Net of Tax Benefit$12,434 
Diluted Share Count80,904 
EPS Impact$0.15 
EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangible Assets$1.53 