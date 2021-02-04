REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that executives from the company will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.



KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Emerging Technology Summit on Thursday February 25, 2021, at 11:35am ET

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday March 1, 2021, at 3:50pm ET

JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00am ET



A live and archived webcast of each presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://www.investors.pubmatic.com.

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

