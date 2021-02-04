Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market is expected to reach a market size of USD 26.35 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8%, over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare CRM market revenue is expected to increase substantially in the near future due to rising demand to improve patient experience and increasing demand for more effective marketing campaign solutions in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare services in developed as well as developing countries is another factor expected to continue to support growth of the global healthcare CRM market during the forecast period.
However, complexities associated with the development of CRM systems is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the global healthcare CRM market to a significant extent during the forecast period.
Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare CRM market based on component, deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region.
