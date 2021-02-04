SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC), a key sponsor of Mazda Motorsports USA, congratulates the team on a nail-biting finish that put Mazda Motorsports Car #55 on the podium in slot #3 at Sunday’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Overcoming initial setbacks, the Mazda Motorsports Car #55 roared into the third position at Daytona this past weekend in the 24-hour battle for victory. Car #55, sponsored by Idemitsu Lubricants America as The Official Oil Partner, tapped into serious performance with a 1:34:876 Best Lap, which beat both best laps of the 1 and 2 teams, Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 (1:35:253) and Ally Cadillac Racing (1:34:918), respectively.

Driver Oliver Jarvis had this to say about the race, “We thought the win might be there at the end. The team gave an incredible effort to make up three laps in the second half of the race, putting us back in contention. Our focus now shifts to a win at Sebring.”

The 807-lap event ended for Mazda Motorsports in a 6.562-second gap out of first place and less than two-second gap out of second.

“We are very excited about the partnership and we’re chomping at the bit to see what else #55 can do. We’ve got our eyes set on the future and the greatness ahead for this team,” said Bob Hashmi, head of marketing at Idemitsu Lubricants America.

Mazda’s Car No. 55 showcases the red-and-white Idemitsu-inspired livery and features Idemitsu’s recently refreshed and modernized logo. The 55 Car has a historic meaning to Mazda and Idemitsu, explains Bob Hashmi, “55 is the number of the Mazdaspeed Co. Ltd's Mazda 787B, which won the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans in partnership with Idemitsu.”

Idemitsu Lubricants America is the Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) official factory-fill lubricants partner and the bulk oil program supplier for the Genuine Mazda Premium Oil Program, as well as a primary Mazda Motorsports USA sponsor.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1911, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (IKC) is a Japanese petroleum company and the second-largest refiner and lubricants supplier in Japan. In order to evolve into a resilient business entity, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. will continue to, both domestically and abroad, operate and expand in the following five business segments: Petroleum Products, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Electricity & Renewable Energy, and Resources. The company's Functional Materials segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants.

About Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation

Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation (ILAC) is a premier lubricants manufacturer and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., committed to providing quality, innovation, and service to customers across North America. ILAC offers unmatched production quality, ensuring peak operating performance from a full range of lubricants for the automotive and industrial sectors. Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation provides environmentally-friendly, cost-effective lubricant solutions that help maximize performance efficiencies and minimize cost.

About Mazda North American Operations

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees Mazda vehicles' sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Mazda Motor de Mexico manages operations in Mexico in Mexico City.

