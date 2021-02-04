EBITDA1 of $249 million on Sales of $662 million
Net Cash Position and Available Liquidity of $788 million

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded Net earnings in Q4’20 of $149.1 million, or $2.24 per share, compared to $121.6 million, or $1.81 per share in Q3’20 and Net loss of $41.7 million, or $0.62 per share in Q4’19.  Adjusted net earnings in Q4’20 was $164.7 million compared to $140.0 million in Q3’20 and Adjusted net loss of $17.4 million in Q4’19.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $248.6 million on sales of $662.3 million in Q4’20 versus $221.7 million on sales of $644.9 million in Q3’20.

Interfor recorded Net earnings of $280.3 million, or $4.18 per share, in 2020, compared to Net loss of $103.8 million, or $1.54 per share in 2019.  Adjusted EBITDA was $549.7 million on sales of $2.2 billion.

Notable items in the quarter:

• Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

  • Interfor generated $205.0 million of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, or $3.07 per share, and an additional $24.9 million of cash from reduced working capital. 
  • Capital spending was $36.0 million, including $21.7 million on high-return discretionary projects primarily in the U.S. South. US$96.1 million has been spent on the Company’s Phase II strategic capital plan through December 31, 2020.
  • Net debt ended the quarter at $(75.4) million, or (7.5)% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $787.5 million. 

• Seasonally Robust Lumber Market

  • Interfor’s average selling price was $842 per mfbm, down $68 per mfbm versus record levels in Q3’20.  Movements in key benchmark prices were mixed compared to Q3’20 as the SYP Composite and Western SPF Composite benchmarks decreased by US$145 and US$59 to US$603 and US$652 per mfbm, respectively, while the KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ benchmark increased by US$43 to US$807 per mfbm.

• Production Increased to Meet Demand

  • Total lumber production in Q4’20 was 687 million board feet, representing an increase of 45 million board feet quarter-over-quarter.  The U.S. South and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 361 million board feet and 136 million board feet, respectively, compared to 331 million board feet and 118 million board feet in Q3’20.  Production in the B.C. region decreased to 190 million board feet from 193 million board feet in the preceding quarter.
  • Total lumber shipments were 683 million board feet, including agency and wholesale volumes, or 65 million board feet higher than Q3’20.

• Softwood Lumber Duties Rate Adjustment

  • In Q4'20, the U.S. Department of Commerce published the final rates for countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duties based on the results of its first administrative review of shipments for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018.  The final combined rates for 2017 and 2018 were 8.83% and 8.99% respectively, compared to the cash deposit rate of 20.23%.  To reflect lower amended final rates, Interfor recorded a $38.4 million reduction to duties expense in Q4'20.

    Effective December 2020, the final rate of 8.99% was applied to new lumber shipments.
  • Cumulative duties of US$134.0 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S.  Except for US$32.9 million in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments, Interfor has recorded the duty deposits as an expense.

1 Refer to Adjusted EBITDA in the Non-GAAP Measures section

Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”)

On November 5, 2020, the Company announced a NCIB commencing on November 11, 2020 and ending on November 10, 2021, for the purchase of up to 5,981,751 common shares. During Q4 2020, Interfor purchased 1,327,420 common shares under the Company’s NCIB for total consideration of $24.4 million.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may be attractive and their purchase would represent a prudent allocation of capital.

Outlook

North American lumber markets over the near term are expected to remain robust and above historical trends, albeit volatile, as relatively low levels of lumber inventories industry-wide combined with demand ahead of the 2021 home building and renovation season put pressure on available lumber supply from manufacturers.

Interfor expects lumber demand to continue to grow over the mid-term, as repair and renovation activities and U.S. housing starts benefit from favourable underlying economic fundamentals and trends.  

Interfor’s strategy of maintaining a diversified portfolio of operations allows the Company to both reduce risk and maximize returns on invested capital over the business cycle.   

While uncertainty remains as to the duration and extent of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfor is well positioned with its strong balance sheet and significant available liquidity.

Financial and Operating Highlights1 

  For the three months ended
    
  Dec. 31 Dec. 31 Sept. 30 For the year ended Dec. 31
 
 Unit2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 20182 
        
Financial Highlights3       
Total sales$MM662.3 456.8 644.9 2,183.6 1,875.8 2,186.6 
Lumber$MM575.0 385.2 562.4 1,838.8 1,576.1 1,841.0 
Logs, residual products and other$MM87.3 71.6 82.5 344.8 299.7 345.6 
Operating earnings (loss)$MM203.2 (49.0)171.4 402.5 (128.8)157.9 
Net earnings (loss)$MM149.1 (41.7)121.6 280.3 (103.8)111.1 
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic$/share2.24 (0.62)1.81 4.18 (1.54)1.59 
Adjusted net earnings (loss)4$MM164.7 (17.4)140.0 316.1 (58.1)113.5 
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, basic4$/share2.47 (0.26)2.08 4.71 (0.86)1.63 
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)4$/share3.07 0.24 3.19 7.39 0.68 4.12 
Adjusted EBITDA4$MM248.6 17.6 221.7 549.7 63.4 291.6 
Adjusted EBITDA margin4%37.5%3.9%34.4%25.2%3.4%13.3%
        
Total assets$MM1,843.2 1,341.9 1,731.9 1,843.2 1,341.9 1,565.3 
Total debt$MM382.0 259.8 400.2 382.0 259.8 272.8 
Net debt4$MM(75.4)224.9 88.7 (75.4)224.9 63.8 
Net debt to invested capital4%(7.5)%21.3%8.3%(7.5)%21.3%6.2%
Annualized return on invested capital4%95.8%6.6%81.3%53.4%6.1%29.1%
        
Operating Highlights       
Lumber productionmillion fbm687 668 642 2,377 2,646 2,635 
Total lumber salesmillion fbm683 681 618 2,441 2,668 2,680 
Lumber sales - Interfor producedmillion fbm675 671 609 2,404 2,626 2,638 
Lumber sales - wholesale and commissionmillion fbm8 10 9 37 42 42 
Lumber - average selling price5$/thousand fbm842 566 910 753 591 687 
        
Average USD/CAD exchange rate61 USD in CAD1.3030 1.3200 1.3321 1.3415 1.3269 1.2957 
Closing USD/CAD exchange rate61 USD in CAD1.2732 1.2988 1.3339 1.2732 1.2988 1.3642 
        

Notes:

  1. Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
  2. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  3. Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
  4. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
  5. Gross sales before duties.
  6. Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor’s Net debt at December 31, 2020 was $(75.4) million, or (7.5)% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $300.3 million from the level of Net debt at December 31, 2019. 

As at December 31, 2020 the Company had net working capital of $563.4 million and available liquidity of $787.5 million, based on the full borrowing capacity under its $350 million Revolving Term Line.

The Revolving Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including net debt to total capitalization ratios, and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio.  

Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future. 

 For the three months ended
 For the year ended
 
 Dec. 31,
 Dec. 31,
 Sept. 30,
 Dec. 31,
 Dec. 31,
 
Thousands of Dollars 2020  2019  2020  2020  2019 
      
Net debt     
Net debt, period opening$88,705 $212,674 $239,114 $224,860 $63,825 
Issuance of Senior Secure Notes -  -  -  140,770  - 
Term Line net drawings (repayments) -  (1) (23) (82) 754 
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from strengthening CAD (18,210) (5,099) (8,647) (18,488) (13,834)
Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents (165,294) 16,994  (144,849) (450,767) 127,659 
Decrease in marketable securities -  -  -  -  41,766 
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities from strengthening CAD 19,367  292  3,110  28,275  4,690 
Net debt, period ending$(75,432)$224,860 $88,705 $(75,432)$224,860 

On March 26, 2020, the Company issued US$50,000,000 of Series F Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.34%, and US$50,000,000 of Series G Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 3.25%. Each series of these Senior Secured Notes have equal payments of US$16,667,000 due on each of March 26, 2028, 2029 and on maturity in 2030.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of December 31, 2020:

 RevolvingSenior 
 TermSecured 
Thousands of Canadian DollarsLineNotesTotal
Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available$350,000$381,960$731,960
Less:   
Drawings - 381,960 381,960
Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization 19,887 - 19,887
Unused portion of facility$330,113$- 330,113
Add:   
Cash and cash equivalents   457,392
Available liquidity at December 31, 2020  $787,505

Interfor’s Revolving Term Line matures in March 2024 and its Senior Secured Notes have maturities principally in the years 2024-2030.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $70.1 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings (loss), Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes), and Annualized return on invested capital which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position.  These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:

 For the three months ended
    
Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of sharesDec. 31
 Dec. 31
 Sept. 30
 For the year ended Dec.31
 
and per share amounts 2020  2019  2020  2020  2019  20181 
       
Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)      
Net earnings (loss)$149,148 $(41,676)$121,604 $280,296 $(103,785)$111,058 
Add:      
Asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs 1,793  30,416  12,985  15,264  63,982  15,304 
Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,162  510  2,907  16,881  275  (3,474)
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 10,254  1,265  5,576  12,513  3,446  (7,829)
Other (income) expense 92  298  43  (336) (5,925) (1,188)
Post closure wind-down costs 949  -  3,085  4,034  -  4 
Income tax effect of above adjustments (5,652) (8,241) (6,206) (12,527) (16,117) (396)
Adjusted net earnings (loss)$164,746 $(17,428)$139,994 $316,125 $(58,124)$113,479 
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 66,687   67,257  67,270   67,119   67,277  69,713  
Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share$2.47 $(0.26)$2.08 $4.71 $(0.86)$1.63 
       
Adjusted EBITDA      
Net earnings (loss)$149,148 $(41,676)$121,604 $280,296 $(103,785)$111,058 
Add:      
Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,947  20,711  20,850  78,459  80,438  80,065 
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,511  14,214  7,922  37,071  44,294  46,148 
Asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs 1,793  30,416  12,985  15,264  63,982  15,304 
Finance costs 1,891  3,740  4,907  16,079  15,024  12,452 
Other foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,162  510  2,907  16,881  275  (3,474)
Income tax expense (recovery) 43,889  (11,851) 41,916  89,573  (34,359) 39,092 
EBITDA 237,341  16,064  213,091  533,623  65,869  300,645 
Add:      
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 10,254  1,265  5,576  12,513  3,446  (7,829)
Other (income) expense 92  298  43  (336) (5,925) (1,188)
Post closure wind-down costs 947  -  2,967  3,914  -  4 
Adjusted EBITDA$248,634 $17,627 $221,677 $549,714 $63,390 $291,632 
Sales$662,301 $456,819 $644,884 $2,183,609 $1,875,821 $2,186,567 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.5% 3.9% 34.4% 25.2% 3.4% 13.3%
       
Net debt to invested capital      
Net debt      
Total debt$381,960 $259,760 $400,170 $381,960 $259,760 $272,840 
Cash and cash equivalents (457,392) (34,900) (311,465) (457,392) (34,900) (166,152)
Marketable securities -  -  -  -  -  (42,863)
Total net debt$(75,432)$224,860 $88,705 $(75,432)$224,860 $63,825 
Invested capital      
Net debt$(75,432)$224,860 $88,705 $(75,432)$224,860 $63,825 
Shareholders' equity 1,080,312  830,982  983,225  1,080,312  830,982  968,766 
Total invested capital$1,004,880 $1,055,842 $1,071,930 $1,004,880 $1,055,842 $1,032,591 
Net debt to invested capital2 (7.5)% 21.3% 8.3% (7.5)% 21.3% 6.2%
       
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)      
Cash provided by operating activities$229,947 $24,642 $175,492 $526,784 $28,252 $265,612 
Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital (24,929) (8,334) 39,346  (30,942) 17,322  21,457 
Operating cash flow (before working capital changes)$205,018 $16,308 $214,838 $495,842 $45,574 $287,069 
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000) 66,687  67,257  67,270   67,119  67,277  69,713  
Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)$3.07 $0.24 $3.19 $7.39 $0.68 $4.12 
       
Annualized return on invested capital      
Adjusted EBITDA$248,634 $17,627 $221,677 $549,714 $63,390 $291,632 
Invested capital, beginning of period$1,071,930 $1,093,528 $1,108,557 $1,055,842 $1,032,591 $968,852 
Invested capital, end of period 1,004,880  1,055,842  1,071,930  1,004,880  1,055,842  1,032,591 
Average invested capital$1,038,405 $1,074,685 $1,090,244 $1,030,361 $1,044,217 $1,000,722 
Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital 23.9% 1.6% 20.3% 53.4% 6.1% 29.1%
Annualization factor 4.0  4.0  4.0  1.0  1.0  1.0 
Annualized return on invested capital 95.8% 6.6% 81.3% 53.4% 6.1% 29.1%

Notes:

  1. Financial information has been restated for implementation of IFRS 16, Leases.
  2. Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)Three Months
 Three Months
 Year
 Year
 
  Dec. 31, 2020
 Dec. 31, 2019
 Dec. 31, 2020
 Dec. 31, 2019
 
      
Sales$662,301 $456,819 $2,183,609 $1,875,821 
Costs and expenses:    
 Production 428,208  418,954  1,583,033  1,728,394 
 Selling and administration 10,297  8,992  40,961  38,748 
 Long term incentive compensation expense 10,254  1,265  12,513  3,446 
 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits (receivable) (23,891) 11,246  13,815  45,289 
 Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,947  20,711  78,459  80,438 
 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,511  14,214  37,071  44,294 
   457,326  475,382  1,765,852  1,940,609 
     
Operating earnings (loss) before write-downs and     
 restructuring costs 204,975  (18,563) 417,757  (64,788)
     
Asset and goodwill write-downs and restructuring costs (1,793) (30,416) (15,264) (63,982)
Operating earnings (loss) 203,182  (48,979) 402,493  (128,770)
     
Finance costs (1,891) (3,740) (16,079) (15,024)
Other foreign exchange loss (8,162) (510) (16,881) (275)
Other income (expense) (92) (298) 336   5,925  
  (10,145) (4,548) (32,624) (9,374)
      
Earnings (loss) before income taxes 193,037  (53,527) 369,869  (138,144)
      
Income tax expense (recovery):    
 Current 5,392  (783) 7,043  26 
 Deferred 38,497  (11,068) 82,530  (34,385)
  43,889  (11,851) 89,573  (34,359)
      
Net earnings (loss)$149,148 $(41,676)$280,296 $(103,785)
     
Net earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted$2.24 $(0.62)$4.18 $(1.54)


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)Three Months
 Three Months
 Year
 Year
 
  Dec. 31, 2020
 Dec. 31, 2019
 Dec. 31, 2020
 Dec. 31, 2019
 
     
Net earnings (loss)

 		$149,148 $(41,676)$280,296 $(103,785)
    
Other comprehensive income (loss):    
Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings (loss):    
 Defined benefit plan actuarial gain (loss), net of tax 458  1,621  (907) 603 
      
Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings (loss):    
 Foreign currency translation differences for    
   foreign operations, net of tax (28,569) (10,053) (6,913) (27,634)
Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (28,111) (8,432) (7,820) (27,031)
     
Comprehensive income (loss)$121,037 $(50,108)$272,476 $(130,816)


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three Months
 Three Months
 Year Year 
   Dec. 31, 2020
 Dec. 31, 2019
 Dec. 31, 2020
 Dec. 31, 2019
 
     
Cash provided by (used in):    
Operating activities:    
 Net earnings (loss)$149,148 $(41,676)$280,296 $(103,785)
 Items not involving cash:    
  Depreciation of plant and equipment 21,947  20,711  78,459  80,438 
  Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 10,511  14,214  37,071  44,294 
  Income tax expense (recovery) 43,889  (11,851) 89,573  (34,359)
  Finance costs 1,891  3,740  16,079  15,024 
  Other assets (37,881) 1,371  (37,040) 1,894 
  Reforestation liability (61) 1,291  (2,050) (1,286)
  Provisions and other liabilities 6,198  (1,586) 5,536  3,620 
  Stock options 253  151  866  692 
  Write-down of plant, equipment, goodwill and other -  29,100  9,754  45,494 
  Unrealized foreign exchange loss 9,031  544  17,634  554 
  Gain on lease modifications (75) (1,140) (308) (1,140)
  Other expense (income) 167  1,439  (28) (5,866)
   205,018  16,308  495,842  45,574 
 Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:    
  Trade accounts receivable and other 70,342  26,706  (30,206) 1,517 
  Inventories (35,380) (5,450) 22,024  22,632 
  Prepayments (2,734) 2,639  (1,036) (4,443)
  Trade accounts payable and provisions (5,714) (15,851) 40,992  (36,446)
  Income taxes paid (1,585) 290  (832) (582)
  229,947  24,642  526,784  28,252 
     
Investing activities:    
 Additions to property, plant and equipment (29,990) (31,864) (95,714) (158,645)
 Additions to roads and bridges (5,840) (5,175) (14,669) (22,447)
 Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets (160) -  (160) (77)
 Acquisition of timber license, roads and other assets    
  net of assumed liabilities -  -  (56,606) - 
 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other 3,896  431  4,992  8,880 
 Net proceeds from (additions to) marketable securities,    
  deposits and other assets (585) 1,208  (462) 48,338 
  (32,679) (35,400) (162,619) (123,951)
      
Financing activities:    
 Issuance of share capital, net of expenses 227  85  418  165 
 Share repurchases (24,430) -  (24,430) (7,825)
 Interest payments (4,534) (3,345) (17,626) (12,193)
 Lease payments (3,255) (2,946) (12,315) (11,638)
 Debt refinancing costs 18  (29) (133) (1,223)
 Operating line net drawings (repayments) -  (1) (82) 4 
 Additions to long term debt -  -  140,770  197,925 
 Repayments of long term debt -  -  -  (197,175)
  (31,974) (6,236) 86,602  (31,960)
      
Foreign exchange loss on cash and cash    
 equivalents held in a foreign currency (19,367) (292) (28,275) (3,593)
Increase (decrease) in cash  145,927  (17,286) 422,492  (131,252)
     
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 311,465  52,186  34,900  166,152 
     
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$457,392 $34,900 $457,392 $34,900 


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
December 31, 2020 and 2019 (unaudited)
(thousands of Canadian Dollars)  
 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 
    
Assets  
Current assets:  
 Cash and cash equivalents$457,392 $34,900 
 Trade accounts receivable and other 117,371  86,608 
 Income taxes receivable 169  1,995 
 Inventories 160,188  181,577 
 Prepayments 17,970  20,449 
   753,090  325,529 
   
Employee future benefits 106  673 
Deposits and other assets 48,957  9,296 
Right of use assets 35,471  32,780 
Property, plant and equipment 729,163  739,515 
Roads and bridges 22,379  24,353 
Timber licences 114,953  60,596 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 138,838  142,214 
Deferred income taxes 230  6,961 
   
 $1,843,187 $1,341,917 
   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity  
Current liabilities:  
 Trade accounts payable and provisions$150,509 $114,358 
 Current portion of long term debt 6,897  
 Reforestation liability 16,181  13,021 
 Lease liabilities 11,745  10,105 
 Income taxes payable 4,394  163 
  189,726  137,647 
    
Reforestation liability 29,735  27,401 
Lease liabilities 28,541  27,718 
Long term debt 375,063  259,760 
Employee future benefits 11,137  11,843 
Provisions and other liabilities 26,637  18,957 
Deferred income taxes 102,036  27,609 
   
Equity:  
 Share capital 523,605  533,685 
 Contributed surplus 5,157  4,471 
 Translation reserve 49,846  56,759 
 Retained earnings 501,704  236,067 
   
   1,080,312  830,982 
    
 $1,843,187 $1,341,917 

Approved on behalf of the Board:

L. Sauder” T.V. Milroy
Director Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking information about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact.  A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future.  Statements containing forward-looking information may include words such as: will, could, should, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, forecast, projection, target, outlook, opportunity, risk or strategy.  Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information.  Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”, which is available on www.interfor.com and under Interfor’s profile on www.sedar.com.  Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this report include volatility in the selling prices for lumber, logs and wood chips; the Company’s ability to compete on a global basis; the availability and cost of log supply; natural or man-made disasters; currency exchange rates; changes in government regulations; the availability of the Company’s allowable annual cut (“AAC”); claims by and treaty settlements with Indigenous peoples; the Company’s ability to export its products; the softwood lumber trade dispute between Canada and the U.S.; stumpage fees payable to the Province of British Columbia (“B.C.”); environmental impacts of the Company’s operations; labour disruptions; information systems security; and the existence of a public health crisis (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic).  Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company’s expectations at the date of this release.  Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States.  The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers  a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world.  For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company’s 2020 audited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com

There will be a conference call on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company’s release of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-833-297-9919.  The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until March 5, 2021.  The number to call is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 5389783.

