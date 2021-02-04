SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of NantKwest, Inc., Pluralsight, Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., and Applied Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) Merger Accused of Misleading Investors

Barr Law Group is investigating NantKwest, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to its merger with ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) Merger Accused of Misleading Investors

Barr Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Pluralsight, Inc. investors related to Pluralsight’s agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners. The complaint alleges an unfair price and process. According to the complaint, the price to Vista represents a 9 percent discount to Pluralsight's 52-week high of $22.36 per share, and only a 1 percent premium to the $20 per share price after the company's initial public offering. Just days following the announcement of the merger, several of Pluralsight’s largest shareholders voiced their opposition to the merger. Akaris Global Partners LP, owner of approximately 1% of Pluralsight’s Class A shares, wrote in a letter to Pluralsight’s board that it believes Pluralsight to be worth $30.00 per share and that it intends to vote “AGAINST” the merger. Eminence Capital, a shareholder that holds 4.94% of Pluralsight’s Class A stock, issued a letter to Pluralsight which states that it is “strongly opposed” to the current terms of the merger which provided a “de minimis” premium to stockholders and was “designed to benefit management.” To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Shareholder Lawsuit Update

Barr Law Group is investigating JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On October 26, 2020, Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action, paving the way for litigation to proceed. According to the complaint against Jeld-Wen for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, defendants misled investors about the company’s competitive advantage and hid that the company was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

Barr Law Group is investigating Applied Therapeutics, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

