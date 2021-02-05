Dalls, United States, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Foundation Repair is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2020.

“Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angie’s List Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into safe and comfortable spaces that can handle all the mess of life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network.”

Angie’s List Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.

Pinnacle Foundation Repair has been listed on Angie’s List since 2019. This is the 2 year Pinnacle Foundation Repair has received this honor. To view Pinnacle Foundation Repair's Angie's List profile, see here.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angie’s List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie’s List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

Pinnacle Foundation Repair is a business founded by a 3rd generation foundation repair expert from 60 years of family legacy in the industry. With over 20 years of professional experience of his own, the founder of Pinnacle Foundation repair looks at multiple variables before determining whether foundation repairs are needed, and what customized plan is recommended; if any at all. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has varying types of soil formations, which can require different systems based on the density of the soils, as well as the structure type in question. We pride ourselves not only on our extensive industry knowledge but also our focus on providing the best customer service in the industry.

Contact Info:

Name: Robby Brown

Email: Send Email

Organization: Pinnacle Foundation Repair

Address: 114th St #105a, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Phone: (972) 251-0018

Website: https://pinnaclefoundationrepair.com/





