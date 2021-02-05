Los Angeles, United States, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Award-winning actor and director Walid Chaya’s new training and mentorship program, called The Active Actor, premiered to great success and has returned for a Pilot Season special. Aspiring actors can participate virtually and also at Walid’s studio in Hollywood, known as Studio For Performing Arts LA.

The program is designed as a monthly mentorship package that is all-inclusive, featuring Walid’s most popular consulting and educational services. The package includes weekly scene study classes, guest speakers, industry showcases, career consultations and business webinars with topics on marketing, money and more.

Walid shares his knowledge and connections from working both on-camera and behind-the-scenes with an exclusive group of actors. For more information about Walid Chaya’s past projects, please visit his official website at walidchaya.com.

The Active Actor is the premiere professional program of its kind that aims to help actors ‘elevate their career and craft’ together. Actors ready to work in the Los Angeles entertainment industry receive expert-led coaching and development. Participation requires an online application for approval to attend the semester-long program with sessions available for adults and kids ages 7 and up.

Interested actors can learn more about The Active Actor program and apply at walidchaya.com/theactiveactor.

Each month, actors receive constant career support from Walid himself, alongside special film and television professionals. The actors train towards their end-of-semester industry showcase, an opportunity to meet and perform for a diverse panel of producers, directors, writers, casting professionals, talent agents and personal managers.

The weekly class is one of several services provided in the monthly package. The class is co-taught by Walid and VIP Ani Avetyan. Ani has over 15 years of experience working behind-the-scenes on major network television shows and feature films. Walid and Ani are hands-on instructors, passionate about helping actors become artists and mentoring the selected participants.

Previous participants completed the most recent fall semester of The Active Actor with newfound success. Eight participants had meetings with TGTalent Management, four with Discover Talent Management, three with Avalon Artists Group, and one with Eve8 Talent Agency. Several of these actors signed for exclusive acting representation following these meetings.

Additionally, 18 participants met with five major studio and television network casting and talent professionals that were guest speakers each month.

Walid Chaya is an award-winning actor-director and founder of Studio For Performing Arts LA and Moonlit Wings Productions, 2x winner for “Best Drama Instruction” and recently the winner of “Best Arts Program” by Washington Family Magazine. For the current schedule of events please visit studioforperformingarts.com. Studio For Performing Arts LA is in accordance with guidelines from both SAG-AFTRA and the Casting Society of America (CSA) and bonded as required by CA State Law.

As an actor, Walid can be seen on TV in “Madam Secretary” (CBS), “Blacklist: Redemption” (NBC), “The Looming Tower” (Hulu), and opposite Jamie Bell in A24’s feature “Skin” directed by Oscar-Winner Guy Nattiv.

Walid also wrote, directed and starred in “Driving Ms Saudi”, which won Best Short Film in Dubai’s prestigious WOW Mid-East Film Fair among other awards and official screenings worldwide. He has several film and television projects currently in development.

Those wishing to find out more can visit the websites above.

