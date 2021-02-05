New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new HB5 dietary supplement by Hormonal Harmony seems like a promising solution to Hormonal Blocks and has stoked the interest of thousands suffering from weight loss issues. If you are one among those thousands and have been searching for authentic HB5 Reviews, you have come to the right place.

Hormonal Blocks are affecting millions of women and men, the world over. However, not many really know the negative effects that it can have on our bodies. Common problems like anxiety, brain fog, exhaustion, and weight loss resistance, could all be a result of hormonal blocks. Hence, a harmonious balance of hormones is crucial to your overall health. That’s where a dietary supplement like Hormonal Harmony HB5 can be a real life-saver.

This HB5 Review will analyze the HB5 supplement, its ingredients, and its benefits in much more detail than the other hb5 hormone supplement reviews on the internet.

What is Hormonal Harmony HB5?

Hormonal Harmony HB5 is a dietary supplement in the form of small capsules created by Dr. Eric J. Wood, that promises help with hormonal problems including weight loss resistance, exhaustion, brain fog, and anxiety.

According to the official website, this dietary supplement helps fix the 5 hormonal blocks that lead to “weight loss resistance”. The five hormonal blocks have to do with, thyroid, cortisol, estrogen, insulin, and leptin. Addressing all five of these hormonal blocks is made simple with proven scientific research.

The HB5 supplement is the result of years of scientific research and is made from all-natural ingredients including Kelp, Rhodiola Rosea Extract, Diindolylmethane, Cinnamon, and African Mango, all of which act as hormonal fixes.

What are the ingredients used in HB5 Supplement?

The Hormonal Harmony HB5 dietary supplement is made from 13 ingredients sourced from nature, all at a clinically supported dosage.

Kelp: Kelp is a type of seaweed that is filled with healthy nutrients, especially iodine. According to a clinical trial published by the American College of Endocrinology, short-term dietary supplementation with kelp significantly increases both basal and post-stimulation TSH (thyroid hormones). Studies also suggest that Kelp restores thyroid function and normalizes UICs (Urinary Iodine Concentration) and results in the improved production of both T3 and T4. Magnesium: Magnesium is a mineral that is crucial to the functioning of the body. It is essential to all cells and over 300 enzyme reactions. Its main functions in the body include regulating blood pressure, supporting the immune system, and helping with muscle and nerve function. It also helps transport T3 and T4 thyroid hormones. Zinc: Zinc is an “essential trace mineral” that is crucial for health but is not stored in excess in the human body. As such it must be consumed regularly as part of the diet. Selenium: Selenium is also an “essential trace mineral” that must be obtained through your diet. It is necessary for many important bodily processes, including cognition, metabolism, and thyroid function. Copper: Copper is essential to all living organisms as a trace dietary mineral since it is a key constituent of the respiratory enzyme complex cytochrome c oxidase. It is found mainly in the bone, liver, and muscles. Copper helps maintain nerves and blood vessels and also has a role in transporting T3 and T4 thyroid hormones. Manganese: Manganese is a trace mineral that the body requires in small amounts. It functions as cofactors for a large variety of enzymes with various functions. It contributes to many bodily functions including the metabolism of amino acids, carbohydrates, cholesterol, and glucose. It also plays an important role in bone formation, blood clotting, and thyroid function. Vitamin B12: Also known as cobalamin, Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin involved in the metabolism of every cell in the human body. It is particularly important in supporting the functioning of the nervous system but also plays a role in thyroid function Bladderwrack: Bladderwrack is an iodine-rich seaweed that has been used in traditional medicine for ages to treat conditions such as iodine deficiency, obesity, and thyroid dysfunction. Rhodiola Rosea Extract: Rhodiola is a perennial flowering plant that grows in the wild Arctic regions of Europe and Asia. Numerous clinical trials prove that this herb extract can help reduce stress by supporting normal cortisol production and help the body burn fat. Studies also suggest that it can help decrease fatigue and improve mental performance. Red Ginseng: Ginseng is the root of plants in the genus Panax and has been used in traditional medicine over the centuries. Research suggests that Red Ginseg root extract decreases cortisol levels in the body and reduces stress. It is also said to exert a “weight loss effect”. DIM (Diindolylmethane): DIM is a natural substance generated when the body digests indole-3-carbinol, a compound found in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale. A study published in the journal Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy says that the scientists found that DIM leads to a favorable shift in estrogen metabolism. It is also said to suppress high-fat diet-induced obesity. Cinnamon: The commonly used spice cinnamon in the correct dose is said to lower fasting plasma glucose. A study published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine shows that cinnamon reduces insulin levels, lower cholesterol levels, and erratic blood sugar. It is also said to reduce the Body Mass Index in people. African Mango: Irvingia Gabonensis, also known as African Mango, is a tree that grows in Central and West Africa, which produces a fruit similar to a mango. Studies suggest that African Mango decreases Leptin levels in the body and aids in normalizing body weight, body fat, and waist circumference.

What benefits can you expect from Hormonal Harmony HB5 supplement?

Balancing Hormones: According to Dr. Eric J. Wood, the real reason why fat seems to be continuously migrating to your belly and thighs are hormonal blocks. These blocks are affecting millions of women and men, leading to something called “weight loss resistance”. The HB 5 supplement fixes these hormonal blocks and helps balance your hormone levels.

According to Dr. Eric J. Wood, the real reason why fat seems to be continuously migrating to your belly and thighs are hormonal blocks. These blocks are affecting millions of women and men, leading to something called “weight loss resistance”. The HB 5 supplement fixes these hormonal blocks and helps balance your hormone levels. Improving Skin Complexion: The balancing of hormones also leads to many other benefits. But the most notable among them is improved skin complexion. The natural ingredients used in the HB5 supplement helps clear skin leaving it fairer, smoother, and softer.

The balancing of hormones also leads to many other benefits. But the most notable among them is improved skin complexion. The natural ingredients used in the HB5 supplement helps clear skin leaving it fairer, smoother, and softer. Enhancing Mood & Energy: Another added benefit of using the HB5 dietary supplement is that it enhances your mood and energy. The ingredients used in the supplement like

Side Effects of HB5 supplement

As far as my research can tell, the Hormonal Harmony HB5 weight loss supplement does not have any visible side effects. In fact, I couldn’t find any HB5 hormone supplement reviews that complained about side effects both on the internet and off.

However, it is recommended that pregnant and nursing mothers, and also those with a known health condition, should consult a physician before using the HB5 supplement.

HB5 Dosage and How to Use it

According to the official website, the recommended dosage for the HB5 supplement is to take 3 capsules a day with or without food. Thes capsules are small, so taking three at a time shouldn’t be a problem.

Each bottle of the HB5 hormonal balance supplement contains a full 30 days supply of 90 capsules. It is recommended that the supplement should be consumed every single day without intermittent breaks at least for two to three months to get the best results.

Is HB5 a magic pill?

No. Hormonal Harmony HB5 is definitely not a magic pill. In fact, the term “magic pill” should set alarm bells ringing in your brain, as such products are most definitely a scam.

When it comes to your health there are no shortcuts. The HB5 hormonal balance is a scientifically tested and proven supplement that helps to reduce the biggest blocks to weight loss.

It addresses all five hormonal blocks including thyroid, excess cortisol, estrogen, insulin, and leptin.

Although it takes only 30 seconds to take the pills, and you will probably see subtle changes within weeks, if you want to see complete results, you will have to take a bit more effort. You will ideally have to continue use for a prolonged period of at least two to three months and also supplement it with healthy habits. After all, everything that’s worth something, comes with a bit of effort.

How long will it take to see results?

You will begin to see subtle changes in your body within a week or two from when you start using the HB5 hormonal balance supplement.

However, if you want to see the best and complete results, you will ideally have to take the supplement for at least two to three months.

Moreover, each individual’s body is different and so will react differently to the supplement. Some might start showing drastic changes within the first few weeks, while others might take six to seven months to start showing real results. It all depends on how your body absorbs the ingredients in the HB5 supplement. That is why it is always best to maintain your body at the optimal level for the absorption of the ingredients.

But slow or fast, one thing is for sure, you will definitely see results because the manufacturer offers a 180-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t.

Price of HB5 supplement

The real cost of the Hormonal Harmony HB5 dietary supplement is $149 per bottle. But owing to a large number of sales and high demand, the manufacturer is now able to provide the supplement for a discounted price of just $49 a bottle. That means you save $100 on each bottle!

However, you can save even more money if you purchase the Hormonal Harmony HB5 supplement in long-term packs.

A six month supply of HB5 capsules in a six-bottle pack will cost you a discounted price of $174 in total. That means you get each bottle for just $29, saving $620 from your wallet.

You can also get a three month supply of three bottles at $39 each, costing you $117 in total and saving you $290.

According to research, you get the complete results from HB5 if you use it for a period of at least two to three months. So the six-bottle or three-bottle packs should be best suited for you.

Where to buy Hormonal Harmony HB5?

The ONLY place to purchase the Hormonal Harmony HB5 supplement is from the official website. The supplement was initially not available online. But due to the high demand and stocks running out, the manufacturer decided to switch completely online.

The official website is quite user-friendly and you can purchase the HB5 supplement with just a few clicks. It will arrive at your doorstep within two to three business days. The pandemic situation could however cause a delay in some cases.

However, you should be vigilant when purchasing the supplement as there are quite a few fake websites trying to make money by selling supplements using the same or similar names. These websites lure in customers by making false promises and dupe them into spending their hard-earned money.

As such, you should be extra careful and make sure you only purchase the supplement from the official website. You can use the link I have shared with this review to purchase the HB5 supplement from the official website, just to be sure

Hormonal Harmony HB5 Complaints

Despite my exhaustive research, I was unable to find any complaints about the hb5 weight loss supplement anywhere on the internet. Almost all the reviews seem to be positive. However, I did come across some complaints from customers who purchased fraudulent products with the same name. The images of the product they shared however clearly show that these aren’t the original HB5 supplement manufactured by Hormonal harmony.

Hormonal Harmony HB5 Customer Reviews And Testimonials

All the HB5 weight loss reviews I was able to find were overwhelmingly positive. Quite a few people seem to have experienced good results after using the supplement. Here, I’m sharing some reviews that caught my eye.

“It’s surprising how quickly I started seeing results after using the HB5 supplement. Maybe the fact that I do yoga helped. I’ve lost weight on diets before, but this is completely different. With diets, it seemed to balance out after a while and the fat in some places never seemed to come down. However, I’ve already lost 19lbs so far after using HB5, and that too from the places where it’s always been stuck. My body looks toned and healthy rather than sick, like when I went on those diets. I’m so glad I found this supplement”

Jillian, Texas

“To be frank, I was not sure that this supplement was going to work, not least because I’m a man. I was worried it only worked with ladies. But tried HB5, only because I had failed with many other attempts and was desperate. And for a while, I was convinced it was not working because I didn’t see any results for, almost eight or nine months. But then suddenly, after almost a year, I began to lose weight. I couldn’t believe it. I cannot express the joy I felt. I’ve lost 31lbs so far, and I cannot be more grateful. ”

Ronnie, Ohio

“HB5 brought changes to my health almost instantly. Within the first few weeks, my husband began to notice that I was sleeping better. Within two months I started feeling more energetic and I didn’t have problems waking up in the morning anymore. But still hadn’t lost any weight. But the fact that my overall health had improved was good enough to continue using the supplement. It has been six months now, and my weight has begun to drop too. This is the first time in a long time that that’s happened. I’m so pleased and thankful.”

Mary-Anne, Arkansas

Is the Hormonal Harmony HB5 Legit?

The HB5 supplement cannot be a scam as it is formulated by a renowned physician Dr. Eric J Wood, N.D., M.A. NPI, and it comes from a trusted manufacturer, Hormonal Harmony. Besides, there are thousands of customer reviews and testimonials both online and offline that attest to positive results.

Moreover, the manufacturer also offers a 180-day money-back guarantee if the supplement doesn’t give you positive results. If they are so confident about the product, then surely it cannot be a scam.

The Final Verdict on Hormonal Harmony HB5 Review

Overall, the HB5 Hormone Balance supplement seems quite promising. A considerable number of customers have attested to positive results, so if you’re looking for a trusted weight loss and hormone balance solution, I think the Hormonal Harmony HB5 dietary supplement is worth a shot. All the ingredients used in the supplement are sourced from nature, so the possibility of side effects are next to nil.

Besides, you’ll be covered by a 180-day money-back guarantee. So it’s completely safe and you don’t have to worry it is unnecessarily going to burn a hole in your pocket. You can easily get a refund if you don’t see any results even after the specified time.

