Charenton-le-Pont, February 5th, 2021

MBWS announces the approval by the French Anti-trust Authority of the acquisition of MONCIGALE by GRANDS VINS JC BOISSET

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announces the lifting of the last condition precedent to the purchase of 100% of the shares of Moncigale SAS by Grands Vins JC BOISSET, following the approval by the French Anti-trust Authority of the transaction.

Announced on 14 October 2020, the sale of Moncigale, which owns the Fruits and Wine and Rosé Moncigale brands among others, to the Boisset group will be effective in the coming days.

Financial agenda

- 2020 Net Sales: February 11th, 2021

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a Group of wines and spirits based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its expertise, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a resolutely innovative spirit. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has developed its brands in a spirit of modernity while respecting its origins.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers brands of confidence, daring and full of flavours and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index.

Contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez- Flore Larger

cdoligez@image7.fr / flarger@image7.fr

Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

Attachment