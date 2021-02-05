Newark, NJ, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 38.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is witnessing significant growth in recent years. This growth is attributed to rapidly growing cloud computing applications like server accessibility, wide-ranging application, and database storage. The increase in the demand for virtualization across enterprises worldwide, increasing demand for cloud-based services in SMEs, large corporations, and organizations, and high adoption of the IoT technology will propel the market for virtual desktop infrastructure.

The presentation of desktop environments on a central server is known as virtual desktop infrastructure. Virtual desktop infrastructure is a kind of desktop virtualization as the specific desktop images run within virtual machines and are delivered to end-users over the network. Virtual desktop infrastructure technology enables the user to operate a desktop and interact with the operating system from anywhere. It provides an isolated environment for each member and offers the same user experience as a traditional physical desktop.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rising focus on digitalization with technological advancement using AI, IoT, machine learning, cloud-based platforms, and others and simplifying activities that have created a huge opportunity. The factors restraining the market growth are lack of training and awareness among end-users about the significance of desktop virtualization, complexities in monitoring and management and lack of standardization.

The key players operating in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market are NComputing, Inc., RedHat, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Evolve IP LLC., Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Parallels International GmbH, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, and Microsoft Corporation. To gain a significant market share in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Amazon Web Services and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. are the major players operating in the virtual desktop infrastructure market.

For instance, in February 2020, VMware collaborated with Deutsche Telekom to develop the cloud-based open and intelligent virtual radio access network platform for future 5G technology and existing LTE connections.

In June 2020, the Xi Frame platform, a desktop as a service solution, was optimized by Nutanix with additional capabilities. This new solution will help the company to offer stiff competition to major industry rivals.

Persistent VDI segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 58.2% in the year 2019

On the basis of type, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into non-persistent VDI and persistent VDI. Persistent VDI segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 58.2% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the increase in the demand from end-users for personalized and desktop customization features compared to non-persistent virtual desktops.

Hardware segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 42.43% in the year 2019

On the basis of component, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into platform, services, and hardware. Hardware segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 42.43% in the year 2019. The service segment is further sub-segmented into implementation, maintenance & support, and consulting. The hardware segment is further bifurcated into server-side hardware and client-side hardware. The hardware segment holds the largest market share. The client-side hardware segment holds the major share from the hardware segment, as they consist of end-user computing devices like smartphones, laptops, and PCs.

Cloud based segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 61.4% in the year 2019

On the basis of deployment model, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into on-premise and cloud based. Cloud based segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 61.4% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for cloud-based VDI deployment across the enterprise and rising adoption of cloud computing services, and transition to cloud infrastructure from legacy components.

IT & Telecom segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 25.7% in the year 2019

On the basis of end-user, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government, aerospace, manufacturing, education, transportation, retail, and others. IT & Telecom segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 25.7% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the adoption of VDI solutions from telecommunication and communication services to facilitate access to the internal resources to a remote workforce.

Regional Segment of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the major share of 35.18% in the year 2019. This growth was attributed to the growing demand for a flexible work environment and penetration of cloud technologies across the region, enterprises focusing on increasing employee productivity, improved security, and indicating potential growth of the region's virtual desktop infrastructure market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the rapidly growing market for virtual desktop infrastructure. The Europe region holds the second-largest share in the market due to the rapid adoption of smartphones and BYOD policies in the region.

About the report:

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors position grid analysis.

